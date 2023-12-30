The sports category has moved to a new website.

Raila slaps government with ultimatum, announces return of protests in 2024

Charles Ouma

If they don't we will return to the streets in 2024 - Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga
ODM leader Raila Odinga

Veteran opposition leader and Azimio la Umoja principal Raila Odinga has announced the resumption of opposition protests in 2024.

Odinga who made the announcement on Saturday, December 30, 2023, faulted the government for what he termed as being insensitive to the plight of Kenyans and increasing taxes, making life harder for Kenyans.

"In this government, you thought that the 'hustlers' would hear you. We found out that they were just words. Kenyans felt bad about the situation in 2023," Odinga stated.

He slapped the government with an ultimatum to revoke the taxes, including the Finance Act 2023, failure to which protests would resume.

"We told them not to increase taxes but they went ahead and raised the taxes, worsening the situation. These taxes must be revoked, the Finance Act must be removed. If they don't we will return to the streets in 2024." Odinga said.

READ: It is troubling & unacceptable – eyes on Azimio as Martha Karua gives update

File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Raila Odinga with Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

The tough talk by Odinga is the latest indication that the National Dialogue Committee failed to come up with a comprehensive plan to reduce the high cost of living, leading to its outright dismissal by several Azimio la Umoja principals.

In a series of tweets, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua was among the first to take a position on the report.

"I find the NADCO report troubling, problematic and unacceptable. A more detailed statement loading in the coming week," Karua noted shortly after the report was released.

"Any purported agreement that does not immediately impact on the cost of living, electoral justice and respect for multiparty democracy is a fraud on the people and must be rejected," Karua wrote on social media on the same day that the report was released to the public on November 25.

Azimio la Umoja principal Martha Karua
Azimio la Umoja principal Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

The report was welcomed by President William Ruto who endorsed the recommendations and praised the committee for fulfilling its mandate, noting that what remains is joining hands to take Kenya forward.

READ: Martha Karua speaks as focus shifts to Ruto & Raila after NADCO report release

“You’ve heard that those in charge of the Dialogue are done with that work, and we applaud them of finishing that task, now let us join hands and take Kenya forward,” Ruto stated.

The committee was unable to agree on key issues touching on the reduction of cost of living.

Among them was a reduction of VAT on fuel from 16% to 8% proposed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party as a way of reducing the cost of living.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

