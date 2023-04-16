Raila spells out his terms for engaging Ruto and his team

Odinga made it clear that he will only engage in talks if the Kenya Kwanza side come with a clean heart and ready to comprehensively address all concerns without what he termed as the usual sideshows and misinformation alleging that he is after a handshake when his concerns are far from that.

The opposition chief noted that if the government’s side comes with disrespect, they should expect the same from Azimio.

“We want talks, and we are ready, but come with a clean heart, not with disrespect. If you disrespect us, then you will also be disrespected” Odinga stated.

He added that he wants a united country, noting that all protests called for by Azimio have been peaceful during demonstrations and accused the police of fueling chaos when they move in with guns, teargas and water canons.

“We are not mad men who want to see bloodshed in our country. We also have children, mothers and fathers. We want Kenyans to be united; if they (gov't) have refused, then it is up to them

“We are peaceful people. Some people say that all we want to do is protest and destroy people's property, which is not what we do. The ones who are causing chaos and destruction are those coming with teargas, water canons and guns.“ Odinga added.

He appealed for prayers, noting that it is a critical moment in Kenya’s history and Azimio is keen on bringing relief to Kenyans.

"Pray for us as Azimio leaders so that we can bring this relief to Kenyans, fairness, and have the high cost of living be lowered” added the Azimio boss.

In what Odinga has referred to as "going back to the people", the opposition has announced a series of rallies across the city with the first one dubbed "Open the Servers" held today at Kamkunji Rally in Shauri Moyo.

Odinga was accompanied by Martha Karua of Narc-Kenya, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Mwangi wa Iria among others.

On her part, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of mismanaging the country to a point where the government cannot pay civil servants.

She alleged that while Kenyans pay taxes religiously, the ruling elite is keen on diverting the same to their pockets to a point where government operations could grind to a halt.