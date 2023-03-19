Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has given the way forward to his supporters with police declaring the planned demonstrations in Nairobi illegal.
In a statement released on Sunday, the former Prime Minister urged his supporters to turn out in large numbers for mass action protest against the Kenya Kwanza regime.
He noted that Kenyans who support the course should converge at the Nairobi City centre on March 20 for protests against the government.
Among the objectives of the protest as outlined by Odinga is reclaiming their “stolen victory”.
"Let us all converge in the CBD and begin our grand March to State House to reclaim our stolen victory,” Raila said.
His statement came on a day that also saw police declare the protests that are planned for Monday in Nairobi illegal.
Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei made it clear that the protests set for Monday, March 20, 2023, remain illegal.
In a statement released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Bungei stated that the protests did not meet the threshold under Public Order Act.
"The public order act of 2012 is very clear, if a protest is not within the framework of that order then it is illegal," Bungei confirmed, adding that two groups that had requested to hold protest in the city were not given permits.
