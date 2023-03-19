Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

In a statement released on Sunday, the former Prime Minister urged his supporters to turn out in large numbers for mass action protest against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

He noted that Kenyans who support the course should converge at the Nairobi City centre on March 20 for protests against the government.

Among the objectives of the protest as outlined by Odinga is reclaiming their “stolen victory”.

"Let us all converge in the CBD and begin our grand March to State House to reclaim our stolen victory,” Raila said.

His statement came on a day that also saw police declare the protests that are planned for Monday in Nairobi illegal.

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei made it clear that the protests set for Monday, March 20, 2023, remain illegal.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Bungei stated that the protests did not meet the threshold under Public Order Act.