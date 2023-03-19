ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Charles Ouma

Let us all converge in the CBD and begin our grand March to State House to reclaim our stolen victory - Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga during a rally in Keroka in Kisii county on Friday, February 17, 2023
Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga during a rally in Keroka in Kisii county on Friday, February 17, 2023

Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has given the way forward to his supporters with police declaring the planned demonstrations in Nairobi illegal.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Sunday, the former Prime Minister urged his supporters to turn out in large numbers for mass action protest against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

He noted that Kenyans who support the course should converge at the Nairobi City centre on March 20 for protests against the government.

Among the objectives of the protest as outlined by Odinga is reclaiming their “stolen victory”.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let us all converge in the CBD and begin our grand March to State House to reclaim our stolen victory,” Raila said.

His statement came on a day that also saw police declare the protests that are planned for Monday in Nairobi illegal.

READ: Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei made it clear that the protests set for Monday, March 20, 2023, remain illegal.

Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei
Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement released on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Bungei stated that the protests did not meet the threshold under Public Order Act.

"The public order act of 2012 is very clear, if a protest is not within the framework of that order then it is illegal," Bungei confirmed, adding that two groups that had requested to hold protest in the city were not given permits.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide