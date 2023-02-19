Raila warned against handshake with Ruto as Azimio MPs meet Gachagua

Speaking on Saturday, February 18, during the Azimio la Umoja rally in Kisumu, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya noted that Odinga will be left alone should he go into a handshake.

“Wakati huu tunasema no handshake na mimi kama mmoja wa jeshi yako ukienda mambo ya handshake utaenda peke yako kwa sababu tumesema kila siku unashinda kura na wanakuibia. Wakati huu tunataka wewe upiganie ule ushindi yako urudi ili uwe Rais wa Kenya,” Oparanya stated.

The opposition has maintained that President Ruto is a product of what they claim to be an electoral fraud.

Azimo has consequently traversed the country in a series of rallies demanding for the immediate resignation of president Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration with divisions rocking the alliance.

Most recently, Odinga talked tough on a section of rebel Azimio lawmakers who met the president at state house.

Speaking at the same rally, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina faulted the rebel MPs who also met Gachagua for what he termed as betraying former prime minister who he said contributed immensely to their election and going against their electorate's will.

"I want to speak about this. There are people who Baba (Raila) suffered in scorching sun to campaign for them. They have now gone to State House. They ought to have given up their seats," he said.

