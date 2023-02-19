ADVERTISEMENT
Raila warned against handshake with Ruto as Azimio MPs meet Gachagua

Charles Ouma

Raila cautioned against handshake as Azimio lawmakers meet Ruto, Gachagua amid speculation of major political realignments

Azimio leaders Raila Odinga and Martha Karua during a rally in Kisumu
Azimio leaders Raila Odinga and Martha Karua during a rally in Kisumu

Political temperatures are rising within Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance with political bigwigs warning Raila Odinga that he will be alone should he consider a handshake with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, February 18, during the Azimio la Umoja rally in Kisumu, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya noted that Odinga will be left alone should he go into a handshake.

“Wakati huu tunasema no handshake na mimi kama mmoja wa jeshi yako ukienda mambo ya handshake utaenda peke yako kwa sababu tumesema kila siku unashinda kura na wanakuibia. Wakati huu tunataka wewe upiganie ule ushindi yako urudi ili uwe Rais wa Kenya,” Oparanya stated.

The opposition has maintained that President Ruto is a product of what they claim to be an electoral fraud.

Raila Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders during a rally in Kisumu
Raila Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders during a rally in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

Azimo has consequently traversed the country in a series of rallies demanding for the immediate resignation of president Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration with divisions rocking the alliance.

Most recently, Odinga talked tough on a section of rebel Azimio lawmakers who met the president at state house.

Speaking at the same rally, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina faulted the rebel MPs who also met Gachagua for what he termed as betraying former prime minister who he said contributed immensely to their election and going against their electorate's will.

"I want to speak about this. There are people who Baba (Raila) suffered in scorching sun to campaign for them. They have now gone to State House. They ought to have given up their seats," he said.

Raila Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders during a rally in Kisumu
Raila Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders during a rally in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

The lawmakers in question included Bondo's Gideon Ochanda, Elisha Odhiambo of Gem, Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Charles Ouma

