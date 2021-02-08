Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has rubbished the existence of any plans to have Deputy President William Ruto impeached once as soon as parliament resumes sittings on Tuesday.

The Jubilee SG was responding to a question on the alleged impeachment said it was all speculation because the party has not discussed any such thing. Tuju added that if there was anything close to that, Jubilee members would have already been notified.

“There’s no such Motion, it has not been discussed within the party. If there was such a discussion it would have been communicated to all members of Jubilee,” Tuju said.

Raphael Tuju’s words came after Lugari MP Ayub Savula claimed that he was going to table a motion of impeachment against DP Ruto, a move he said has the approval of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Savula noted that he has so far collected 126 signatures from national Assembly legislators who want Ruto impeached for disrespecting the President.

This comes amid calls by other leaders including; ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka among others, who have been calling on Deputy President William Ruto to step down from his position.

Ruto has been opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitution Amendment) Bill that has the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.