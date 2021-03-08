Ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa is set to spend another night in police custody, pending a ruling on his application to be released on bail.

The new directive was given by a Kiambu Court, after he was arraigned on Monday.

Echesa is accused of assaulting an IEBC official.

The former CS was apprehended in Mumias town after the Inspector General of Police issued an order to have him immediately arrested on Friday.

Echesa is accused of assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official.

In a viral video shared online, Echesa who was in the company of other individuals is heard confronting the presiding officer before slapping him on the face, as he tried to explain himself.

Echesa then accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official of locking out their agent from witnessing the voting process.

