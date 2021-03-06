Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been moved from Kakamega County to Nairobi following his arrest.

The former CS was apprehended in Mumias town after the Inspector General of Police issued an order for his immediate arrest on Friday.

Western region Police Commander Peris Kimani confirmed Echesa's transfer on Saturday stating that he had been taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

IEBC official

The former CS is accused of assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official.

In a viral video shared online, Echesa who is in the company of other individuals is heard confronting the presiding officer before slapping him on the face as he tried to explain himself.

Echesa then accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official of locking out their agent from witnessing the voting process.