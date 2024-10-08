Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

According to the charge sheet provided by the police, Morara is accused of creating a disturbance likely to cause a breach of peace, contrary to Section 95(1)(B) of the Penal Code.

The incident occurred on October 4, 2024, during a forum where discussions about the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were being held.

Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion. when he was attacked Pulse Live Kenya

Despite being the victim of an attack by the crowd, police officers have accused Morara, along with other attendees, of making remarks that incited public reaction.

Specifically, Kebaso is accused of uttering the phrase "kufa dereva kufa makanga" (Swahili for "if the driver dies, the conductor dies as well"), which authorities claim led to a disruption of the peace.

Kebaso, who has been vocal about government accountability, is well-known for his activism and has often been at the forefront of civic engagements.

Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

His arrest was executed without a warrant, and he was promptly taken into custody.

