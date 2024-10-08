The sports category has moved to a new website.

Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

Denis Mwangi

Morara Kebaso arrested over the chaos during the public participation exercise for the impeachment of DP Gachagua

Morara Kebaso in court

On October 8, 2024, Morara Kebaso, a prominent Kenyan activist, was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance during a public participation forum held at Bomas of Kenya.

According to the charge sheet provided by the police, Morara is accused of creating a disturbance likely to cause a breach of peace, contrary to Section 95(1)(B) of the Penal Code.

The incident occurred on October 4, 2024, during a forum where discussions about the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were being held.

Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion. when he was attacked
Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment motion. when he was attacked
Despite being the victim of an attack by the crowd, police officers have accused Morara, along with other attendees, of making remarks that incited public reaction.

Specifically, Kebaso is accused of uttering the phrase "kufa dereva kufa makanga" (Swahili for "if the driver dies, the conductor dies as well"), which authorities claim led to a disruption of the peace.

Kebaso, who has been vocal about government accountability, is well-known for his activism and has often been at the forefront of civic engagements.

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso

His arrest was executed without a warrant, and he was promptly taken into custody.

The charge sheet indicates that the case was reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Langata, and Kebaso is currently being held at Kibera Law Courts pending a court appearance.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

