Uproar as Karen Nyamu breaks traffic rule as police officer watches [Video]

In the video posted on her Instagram stories, Nyamu could be seen facing traffic congestion on her way to the Parliament buildings.

Frustrated by the delay, she directed her driver to use the oncoming lane, bypassing other vehicles and even passing by a traffic officer without any objection.

Despite the obvious danger posed to other road users, Nyamu audaciously remarked that if her driver was going to break the law, he should do it with confidence. "Ukiiba lazima uibe na confidence," she quipped.

The traffic officer stationed nearby seemed to watch passively as Nyamu's vehicle flouted the rules of the road, with the senator suggesting that he must have realized she was running late for parliamentary duties.

The senator's blatant disregard for traffic regulations and her nonchalant attitude towards road safety elicited strong reactions from Kenyans on social media.

Many expressed their outrage at Nyamu's behaviour, labelling it disrespectful and dangerous.

One user, Geofrrey Moturi, condemned Nyamu's actions, highlighting the potential consequences of her recklessness.

Pulse Live Kenya

Another user called for Nyamu and her driver to be arrested and held accountable for their blatant disregard for road safety.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the conduct of public figures and the need for responsible leadership.

