ADVERTISEMENT
Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Charles Ouma

According to the family, a teargas canister allegedly fired by the police hit Kiratu in his private parts, leaving him with fatal injuries.

Another youthful Kenyan who participated in the #RejectFinancebill2024 protests has died.

21-yearold Evans Kiratu’s death was confirmed by his family on Saturday, bring the tally of those allegedly killed by police action to two.

Reports indicate that Kiratu was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a teargas cannister allegedly lobbed by the police.

He was picked in the streets by good Samaritans who rushed him to Kenyatta National Hospital in critical condition after suffering internal bleeding.

The deceased’s family positively identified his body at KNH morgue.

According to the family, a teargas canister hit Kiratu in his private parts, leaving him with fatal injuries.

“We learnt about this news last night by a Good Samaritan and he said he picked him from the road. He said he was hit by a teargas canister on his private parts and could not do anything,” Rachel Waithanje, an aunt to the deceased explained.

Beverlyne Kwamboka and other protestors during Tuesday's anti-finance bill protests
Beverlyne Kwamboka and other protestors during Tuesday's anti-finance bill protests Beverlyne Kwamboka and other protestors during Tuesday's anti-finance bill protests Pulse Live Kenya

The family is now demanding justice, maintaining that all police officers using excessive force to harm unarmed and peaceful protesters exercising their rights should face the law.

“The Samaritan brought him to KNH and before we could arrive, he had passed on. We demand for justice for my nephew.” She added.

Kiratu becomes the second casualty to lose his life in the ongoing protests against the Finanvce Bill 2024 with his death coming barely a day after another protester, Rex Masai was allegedly shot by a plain-clothed officer in Nairobi's CBD area.

Rex was shot dead on Thursday night with his mother recounting how she learnt of his death from one of his friends.

He was with a friend in the crowd that was fleeing from a teargas cannister lobbed into the crowd when a bullet allegedly fired by a police officer hit him In the thigh.

During the chaos, Rex was shot and left behind as everyone ran for their life.

The friend then turned back to check on the boy who was now lying on the ground bleeding.

“After the police went, one friend went back and found him bleeding profusely. He requested a stranger to help and they tried to get the police to help but the officer dismissed them,” Mama Rex said.

Rex Masai
Rex Masai Rex Masai Pulse Live Kenya

In the wake of his death, Law Society of Kenya issued a statement with a three-week ultimatum.

"The Law Society has been consistent in our resolve to stamp out impunity within our police and we have no intention of relenting. We have taken note of all reports that we have received on what occurred leading to the murder of Rex Kanyike Masai and all other overzealous force against the protesters," read the statement in part.

READ: Diana Marua's update on joining street protests amid threats to cancel her brand

"We are working to ascertain the veracity of the information we have gathered and we demand that the DCI and IPOA cooperate in our efforts to unmask the perpetrators of this heinous act within 3 weeks."

Protests are set to resume next week with a number of content creators stating that they too would be on the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

