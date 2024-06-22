The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Diana Marua's update on joining street protests amid threats to cancel her brand

Charles Ouma

Diana B responded after being called out for missing #RejectFinancebill2024 protests, revealing when she will hit the streets with threats of boycotting brands associated with her surfacing

Diana Marua explains absence at #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests promises to join on Tuesday
Diana Marua explains absence at #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests promises to join on Tuesday

Diana Marua has broken her silence on the #RejectFinancebill2024 protests with an explanation on why she has been missing in action as content creators and other celebrities join Kenyans both online and, on the streets, to protest.

Recommended articles

The mother of four took to her socials to offer an apology, stating that she has been down with a cold.

"I have not been feeling well the last couple of days. I was coughing, which led to chest pains because of the severe cough. It came with headaches and hot flashes; I am feeling hot and cold. I have not left this bed since Tuesday," Diana stated.

She endorsed the protests urging Kenyans to stay on the streets until their demands are met.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we come together, we can reverse the finance bill. Every hashtag counts. Every person on the streets counts. I am hoping I will feel better tomorrow, and see how things are going to be. Pray for me, guys; I am hoping I will be better. Let's continue staying on the streets and reject the finance bill," she added.

Diana Marua (Instagram)
Diana Marua (Instagram) Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Diana also promised to join the protests as soon as she feels better.

READ: Phil Director shares the pain of experiencing 2 divorces

“Despite standing with my fellow youths on #RejectTheFinanceBill2024 on All My Digital platforms; I would have loved to be on the streets in person. I’m still on medication and I’m looking forward to be with you on the streets this coming Tuesday & Thursday, God willing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not allow the President to pass this Punitive Bill aimed at oppressing Kenyans!” Diana explained.

A section of netizens failed to believe her explanation, questioning why someone with a cold would be recording at night, for minutes without even a t-shirt and wondered why it took her several days to offer an explanation.

Others opined that the belated explanation was not genuine but was an attempt not to lose followers who were disappointed by her failure to come out strongly in support of the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

Some noted that in the absence of Diana, Bahati should have joined the protests to reciprocate the support that the couple has received from fans over the years.

ms_gachure: Watu si wajinga buana😂🌚

kanadiane: Wewe ukuwe mgojwa ukose kupost ukiingia hosi aje😂😂

joy._kay: For a person anaskia baridi na hana fulana lies button😂😂🙌

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens have threatened to unfollow certain personalities who have been missing in action during the protests with the extending to boycotting brands promoted by the various content creators.

File image of Diana and Bahati
File image of Diana and Bahati File image of Diana and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Consequently, a number have come out to declare their stand on the Finance Bill 2024 and offer an explanation for missing out during the protests.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua's update on joining street protests amid threats to cancel her brand

Diana Marua's update on joining street protests amid threats to cancel her brand

Andrew Kibe to join Tuesday protests after apology, explains his silence & absence

Andrew Kibe to join Tuesday protests after apology, explains his silence & absence

Dennis Itumbi reveals reason influencer Crazy Nairobian was arrested

Dennis Itumbi reveals reason influencer Crazy Nairobian was arrested

Eric Omondi’s warning to Ruto & highlights of ‘Last Laugh’ show in honour of Fred Omondi

Eric Omondi’s warning to Ruto & highlights of ‘Last Laugh’ show in honour of Fred Omondi

Where is Eric Omondi? Family searches desperately after arrest

Where is Eric Omondi? Family searches desperately after arrest

Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

I have the right to a second husband - Zari Hassan

I have the right to a second husband - Zari Hassan

Harmonize gives his take on Diamond's 'Komasava' & vision for Tanzanian music

Harmonize gives his take on Diamond's 'Komasava' & vision for Tanzanian music

Beverlyn Kwamboka's arrest & ordeal with police at anti-Finance Bill protests

Beverlyn Kwamboka's arrest & ordeal with police at anti-Finance Bill protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Michelle Ntalami (Instagram)

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Abel Mutua

He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

A collage of Mike Muchiri, Natalie Githinji, Charisma and Julia Gaitho

28 celebs & influencers who showed up for Occupy Parliament protest in Nairobi