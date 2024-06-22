Diana Marua's update on joining street protests amid threats to cancel her brand

The mother of four took to her socials to offer an apology, stating that she has been down with a cold.

"I have not been feeling well the last couple of days. I was coughing, which led to chest pains because of the severe cough. It came with headaches and hot flashes; I am feeling hot and cold. I have not left this bed since Tuesday," Diana stated.

She endorsed the protests urging Kenyans to stay on the streets until their demands are met.

"When we come together, we can reverse the finance bill. Every hashtag counts. Every person on the streets counts. I am hoping I will feel better tomorrow, and see how things are going to be. Pray for me, guys; I am hoping I will be better. Let's continue staying on the streets and reject the finance bill," she added.

Diana also promised to join the protests as soon as she feels better.

“Despite standing with my fellow youths on #RejectTheFinanceBill2024 on All My Digital platforms; I would have loved to be on the streets in person. I’m still on medication and I’m looking forward to be with you on the streets this coming Tuesday & Thursday, God willing.

“We will not allow the President to pass this Punitive Bill aimed at oppressing Kenyans!” Diana explained.

Netizens react to ailing Diana Marua's remarks on #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests

A section of netizens failed to believe her explanation, questioning why someone with a cold would be recording at night, for minutes without even a t-shirt and wondered why it took her several days to offer an explanation.

Others opined that the belated explanation was not genuine but was an attempt not to lose followers who were disappointed by her failure to come out strongly in support of the protests.

Some noted that in the absence of Diana, Bahati should have joined the protests to reciprocate the support that the couple has received from fans over the years.

ms_gachure: Watu si wajinga buana😂🌚

kanadiane: Wewe ukuwe mgojwa ukose kupost ukiingia hosi aje😂😂

joy._kay: For a person anaskia baridi na hana fulana lies button😂😂🙌

Threats to boycott brands and unfollow celebrities

Netizens have threatened to unfollow certain personalities who have been missing in action during the protests with the extending to boycotting brands promoted by the various content creators.

File image of Diana and Bahati Pulse Live Kenya