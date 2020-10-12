Education CS George Magoha has announced that the remaining learners could know when they will re-open in the next two weeks.

CS Magoha made the announcement on Monday after monitoring the return to school for Grade 4, Class Eight and Form Four students.

"The Ministry will observe the situation in one or two weeks, then we shall recall the other children," the CS stated from Olympic Primary School in Nairobi.

Education CS George Magoha with PS Belio Kipsang at the Olympic Primary School on day 1 of school re-opening following the Covid-19 break

Prof. Magoha further asked parents not to be apprehensive of the safety of their children assuring them that measures are in place to guarantee they are safeguarded from contracting the virus.

"As we open, schools will be required to compile bio-data of all children and should there be an emergency. Every teacher shall be a guardian.

"Unless a child has a pre-existing condition, unnecessary school visits should be stopped," he stated.