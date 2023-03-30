Replacing CBK Governor Njoroge: Salary, benefits & requirements

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PSC said it was seeking applications from qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions of governor and deputy governor of the CBK.

The commission noted that the successful candidates will be appointed for a term of four years, renewable for one term only, subject to satisfactory performance.

The move by the PSC to advertise the positions comes as Governor Njoroge's term is set to expire in June 2023.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

Njoroge, who has served as CBK governor since 2015, has been widely credited with returning order into the Kenyan banking industry and overseeing the rollout of the new generation currency in 2019.

CBK Governor Requirements

The position requires candidates to be Kenyan citizens and recognized professionals with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in fields such as banking, economics, finance or law.

Additionally, candidates must have over ten years of senior management experience in economics, banking, finance or other relevant fields.

Further requirements include knowledge or experience in monetary, financial, and economic matters, as well as a deep understanding of global financial sector trends.

Candidates must also demonstrate excellent leadership and people management skills, with the ability to build consensus and alliances.

Other competencies include critical thinking, commitment to consistent high-quality output, organizational and administrative skills, and the ability to communicate effectively.

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Bank, the Governor's duties involve managing the organization, including the appointment and dismissal of staff within established terms and conditions.

The Governor also has the authority to represent the bank in its relations with other public entities, individuals or bodies and to sign contracts and financial statements on behalf of the Bank.

Candidates must not be Memberrs of Parliament or a County Assembly, a salaried employee of any public entity, or holding a position as director, officer, employee, partner, or shareholder of any specified bank or specified financial institution.

The Governor will be appointed for a four-year term with eligibility for reappointment for a second term.