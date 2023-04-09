Reprieve for Kenyans as Ruto finally announces when to expect cheaper food prices

Speaking at African Inland Church (AIC), in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County during a Sunday service on April 9, the president stated that he is in touch with the reality that many Kenyans are suffering owing to the high cost of living and food prices.

He added that his government is doing all it can to change the situation, noting that beginning next week, the prices will come down.

“I know we have a big debate across the country about the cost of living and how we need to reduce food prices.

“As a government, we have imported a lot of food and beginning this week, it will get to the market,” the President explained.

He however noted that the imports would only be a temporary relief as the real solution lies in bringing own the cost of production and producing food locally.

“Lowering food prices boils down to what we do as farmers and the solution is to produce food locally,” he explained the long-term solution to food insecurity in the country.

The president noted that as a farmer, he decided to spend the Easter season at home to supervise his planting.

“This Easter season I decided to spend time here at home and also to supervise the planting on my farm.

“As a farmer, I came down here to look at what I can do. To make a contribution to food production in our country so that we can reduce the cost of living,” Ruto added.