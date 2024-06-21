Rex's mother painfully recalls how she found out her son had been killed

- Jillian Munyau's son was shot and killed during protests in Nairobi on June 20
- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened investigations into the shooting
- The incident occurred near the National Archives in Nairobi's CBD
Julian Munyau speaks about how police officers declined requests to help her son who was shot on Thursday during protests in Nairobi
Recommended articles
Jillian Munyau, Rex Kanyike’s mother, has painfully narrated how her son lost his life from a police bullet on June 20.
Julian said that she received a call from her son’s number but his friend was on the end of the line.
He informed her that Rex had been shot near the National Archives in Nairobi CBD.
He explained that the two were running from tear gas that had been deployed towards them.
During the chaos, Rex was shot and left behind as everyone ran for their life.
The friend then turned back to check on the boy who was now lying on the ground bleeding.
“After the police went, one friend went back and found him bleeding profusely. He requested a stranger to help and they tried to get the police to help but the officer dismissed them,” Mama Rex said.
When she received news of her son’s shooting she rushed from Nyama Villa in Kayole to a clinic in Nairobi CBD where she found that Rex had passed away.
His body was taken to the city mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted.
Well-wishers have commiserated with the family as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) opens investigations into the incident.
In a press release issued on June 21, IPOA outlined its commitment to monitoring and investigating all police operations that affect the public.
IPOA's Chairperson, Anne Makori, emphasised that the authority has already launched an investigation into the fatal shooting and has established contact with Masai's family.
The investigation will also cover all serious injury incidents documented during the demonstrations.