ADVERTISEMENT
IPOA takes action after death of Rex Masai during protest in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

IPOA has commended the demonstrators for their peaceful conduct

Rex Masai with his mother
Rex Masai with his mother
  • IPOA launches investigation into the death of Rex Masai during Finance Bill 2024 protests
  • The incident occurred on June 20, 2024, in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), sparking widespread outrage
  • The investigation will cover all serious injury incidents documented during the protests

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has announced a comprehensive investigation into the tragic death of Rex Masai, who was allegedly shot by police during the recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

This incident, occurring on June 20, 2024, in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice across the nation.

In a press release issued on June 21, IPOA outlined its commitment to monitoring and investigating all police operations that affect the public.

Rex Masai
Rex Masai

The authority commended the demonstrators for their peaceful conduct during the protests.

However, the death of Rex Masai and the injuries sustained by other demonstrators, including police officers, underscore the urgent need for accountability and transparency in policing.

IPOA's Chairperson, Anne Makori, emphasised that the authority has already launched an investigation into the fatal shooting and has established contact with Masai's family.

The investigation will also cover all serious injury incidents documented during the demonstrations.

The statement by IPOA calls for continued restraint by the police and urges the public to conduct themselves peacefully within the bounds of the law.

This plea highlights the delicate balance between maintaining public order and respecting the rights of citizens to protest and express their grievances.

Furthermore, IPOA extended its condolences to the family of Rex Masai, friends, and all Kenyans affected by the unfortunate event.

The Finance Bill 2024 has ignited widespread protests across Kenya, drawing significant public outcry and political opposition.

Rex Masai
Rex Masai
The bill, introduced by the National Treasury, aims to increase government revenue through various new taxes and adjustments to existing ones, intended to fund President William Ruto’s second full budget for the 2024/2025 financial year.

President William Ruto and his administration have defended the Finance Bill as a necessary measure to address Kenya’s significant public debt and fund essential government operations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

