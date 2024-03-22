Rita's departure left a void in the hearts of many who knew her as a devoted mother, loving partner, and an emblem of warmth and kindness in both her personal and professional life.
Rita Tinina's partner & family to bid final farewell to the celebrated journalist
The funeral details of the late NTV journalist Rita Tinina were revealed in a notice carried in the newspaper
Recommended articles
Born into the family of the late Dominic and Mary Yiapan, Rita was a beacon of love and strength.
She is remembered as a devoted mother to Malaikah and a loving partner to Robert Nagila.
Her legacy is also vibrantly alive in the memories of her siblings – Helen, Irene, Justine, Jedidah, Keen, and Claudia – and in the lives of her numerous nieces, nephews, grand niece, and grand nephew, to whom she was a nurturing presence and a source of boundless love and affection.
Rita’s career at NTV was marked by exemplary journalism, where her dedication to uncovering the truth and informing the public was unparalleled.
Her work not only illuminated important stories but also touched the lives of many Kenyans.
Her commitment to factual and engaging reporting made her a beloved figure not only within the NTV family but also across the nation and beyond.
In honoring her memory, the family invites friends, colleagues, and the public to partake in the funeral arrangements.
Meetings are currently being held at the All Saint's Cathedral from 5:30 PM, leading up to the Requiem Mass scheduled at Holy Family Basilica on March 25, 2024, from 10:00 AM.
The final journey will see the cortege leaving Umash Funeral Home Nakuru on March 27, 2024, at 7:00 AM for the funeral service and burial at their home, Noosupeni Farm, Olokirikirai, Narok County, starting at 10:00 AM.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke