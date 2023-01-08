ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Amos Robi

Kasavuli died on December 29, 2022, at the Kenyatta National Hospital after a battle with cervical cancer

The Late Catherine Kasavuli
The Late Catherine Kasavuli

President William Ruto has waived the hospital bill of deceased journalist Catherine Kasavuli

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) news anchor John Jacob Kioria shared the news of the waiver via his Twitter page thanking the president for his noble gesture.

“Great thanks to our President William Ruto who has waived the hospital bill incurred by my colleague Katherine Kasavuli. May her soul continue to rest in peace,” Kioira wrote

The late Kasavuli who was receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital had her hospital bill accrued to Sh4 million which had forced her family to seek the help of well wishers to clear.

Catherine Kasavuli
Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Catherine Kasavuli shares 6 lessons she learnt in the past couple of months

Kasavuli’s family on Saturday January 7, 2023 held a fundraiser to help clear the bill as well as sort burial arrangements.

The former TV queen will be laid to rest on January 14, 2023, at Mululu village in Vihiga county.

Kasavuli made her mark in the media industry, mentoring and nurturing some of Kenya’s leading journalists.

Her career spanning over three decades began in 1980 at the Voice of Kenya (VOK) which was later renamed KBC before she switched to the television wing of the station in 1985.

She crossed over to KTN which had just been launched as the first privately-owned media house in 1990.

The late Catherine Kasavuli
The late Catherine Kasavuli ece-auto-gen

READ: Journalists who shifted media houses in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

At KTN, Kasavuli graced the screens for close to two decades before moving to to Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in 2007.

She stayed at Citizen TV where she served at different capacities until she retired in 2015 to work on her personal projects.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Babu Owino takes wife, mother back to the humble Nyalenda home he grew up in [Photos]

Babu Owino takes wife, mother back to the humble Nyalenda home he grew up in [Photos]

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

MCA survives Saturday morning accident in Nairobi, claims life is in danger

MCA survives Saturday morning accident in Nairobi, claims life is in danger

Eldas MP Adan Keynan responds to resignation claims

Eldas MP Adan Keynan responds to resignation claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Edwin Chiloba

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death