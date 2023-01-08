Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) news anchor John Jacob Kioria shared the news of the waiver via his Twitter page thanking the president for his noble gesture.

“Great thanks to our President William Ruto who has waived the hospital bill incurred by my colleague Katherine Kasavuli. May her soul continue to rest in peace,” Kioira wrote

The late Kasavuli who was receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital had her hospital bill accrued to Sh4 million which had forced her family to seek the help of well wishers to clear.

Kasavuli’s family on Saturday January 7, 2023 held a fundraiser to help clear the bill as well as sort burial arrangements.

The former TV queen will be laid to rest on January 14, 2023, at Mululu village in Vihiga county.

Kasavuli made her mark in the media industry, mentoring and nurturing some of Kenya’s leading journalists.

Her career spanning over three decades began in 1980 at the Voice of Kenya (VOK) which was later renamed KBC before she switched to the television wing of the station in 1985.

She crossed over to KTN which had just been launched as the first privately-owned media house in 1990.

At KTN, Kasavuli graced the screens for close to two decades before moving to to Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in 2007.