Ruto's bipartisan proposal to Raila in last-minute effort to avert demos

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto addressed the nation on Sunday evening from State House ahead of what Raila has termed as the mother of all demos

President William Ruto addressing the press from state House on Sunday, April 02.

Ahead of protests planned for tomorrow, April 03, President William Ruto has addressed the nation giving the way forward.

The head of state noted that the wave of destruction witnessed in the recent past is unnecessary and cannot continue that way.

He outlined that three people, among them a police officer have lost their lives in the series of protests rolled out by opposition.

Two houses of worship were burnt down and a police vehicle that was reduced to ashes.

The president noted that property worth millions have been lost in the chaos that are now threatening to derail the national agenda of development.

READ: Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

The head of state maintained that the issues raised by the opposition regarding IEBC must be addressed in a bipartisan and legally-binding manner that is within the constitution.

“I suggest a bipartisan dialogue in parliament to guide the reconstitution of the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission.”

“In times like this, it does not matter who is right and who is wrong…My door remains open to honest, objective and sincere deliberations based on the rule of law. The president stated.

I urge my brother Raila Odinga to call off the protests and give this bipartisan approach a chance.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

