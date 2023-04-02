The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Charles Ouma

We have received reports of plans to shut down the broadcast media and the internet and throw the country into information darkness ahead of tomorrow's demonstrations - Media stakeholders

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno and other stakeholders addressing the press on Sunday, April 2, 2023
Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno and other stakeholders addressing the press on Sunday, April 2, 2023

The Kenya Media Sector Working Group has warned of a plot being hatched to shut down the broadcast media and shut down internet services as Azimio leaders take to the streets for anti-government protests on Monday, April 03.Addressing the press on Sunday, April 02, Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno cautioned that there are plans to plunge the nation into "information darkness" by gagging the media and internet services.

Recommended articles

He added that the move will lead the nation into a bad place and could have devastating consequences.

"We have received reports of plans to shut down the broadcast media and the internet and throw the country into information darkness ahead of tomorrow's demonstrations.

"This will be most ill-advised assault on Kenyan democracy because it denies the public their right to information," Mr. Otieno noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that barring the media from its role of informing the public will be against the constitution

"However we note with concern the wave of attacks both online and offline meted against media workers in their line of duty," he said stating that over 20 attack cases have already been reported since the demonstrations began.

"While the safety of journalists should be guaranteed the Kenya media sector working group notes with alarm the increasing number of journalists targeted by law enforcement officers."

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno and other stakeholders addressing the press on Sunday, April 2, 2023
Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno and other stakeholders addressing the press on Sunday, April 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

ADVERTISEMENT

In a lengthy statement, he also put the authorities on notice over the series of violence metted on journalists covering the protests.

"We demand that the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Inspector General of the Police and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to ensure accountability for all threats and violence against journalists through thorough, effective and independent investigations.

"We call upon them to call to book the perpetrators while ensuring access to effective remedies and compensations to the victims." He added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident

5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident

Raila recounts how he survived as police sprayed bullets on his car on Thursday

Raila recounts how he survived as police sprayed bullets on his car on Thursday

Monday is your last day demonstrating - DP Gachagua warns Raila and supporters

Monday is your last day demonstrating - DP Gachagua warns Raila and supporters

Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

MCA stabbed to death in ugly clash with MP in Kakamega

MCA stabbed to death in ugly clash with MP in Kakamega

Pwani Uni crash: Murkomen contradicts Vice Chancellor's statement on deadly crash

Pwani Uni crash: Murkomen contradicts Vice Chancellor's statement on deadly crash

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Citizen TV's Waihiga Mwaura and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa

This could be my last show on Citizen TV - Kimani Ichung'wa clashes with Waihiga Mwaura

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]