When current Haiti mission budget could run out as Ruto appeals for more funds

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at State House Nairobi, President Ruto assured that the Kenyan government has allocated sufficient resources to ensure the success of the mission in Haiti.

"We have a budget that will take us to March 2025," President Ruto said. "We have resources to ensure that our troops in Haiti have all they need till March. We are asking the international community to step up as the mission will go on till October 2025," he said.

President William Ruto hosting the Prime Minister of Haiti, Dr. Garry Conille, at State House Nairobi for an official visit Pulse Live Kenya

The President highlighted the importance of continued international cooperation, noting that while Kenya has secured funding for the short term, global support will be critical to sustaining the mission until its official end in October 2025.

Kenya has committed 400 troops to support efforts in stabilising Haiti, which has faced persistent unrest.

The mission forms part of the United Nations' broader initiative to restore peace and order in the Caribbean nation.

President Ruto added that preparations are underway to deploy the remaining contingent of 600 troops to Haiti.

During the briefing, Prime Minister Conille expressed gratitude for Kenya’s support, stating that the mission's presence is vital for Haiti’s security and reconstruction efforts.

The two leaders emphasised the need for collective action from the global community to achieve lasting peace in Haiti.

The head of state also noted the progress made in restoring order and securing key infrastructures in Haiti, including the general hospital, the port, and the National Palace.

He highlighted the importance of international solidarity and urged the global community to accelerate contributions in personnel, logistics, and financial support for the mission.

Beyond security, Ruto and Conille discussed enhancing trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between Kenya and Haiti.