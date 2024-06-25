The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan Police Commanders' lucrative pay packages for Haiti deployment

Denis Mwangi

President Joe Biden has designated Kenya as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States, providing Kenya with military and financial advantages

President William Ruto on Monday officially commissioned the deployment of the first batch of 400 Kenyan police officers to Haiti.
  • President William Ruto commissioned 400 Kenyan police officers to be deployed to Haiti as part of a UN-backed mission to restore stability
  • The team includes officers from various Kenyan units and will be led by Godfrey Otunge on the ground and coordinated by Noor Gabow from Nairobi and Washington
  • Reports indicate that senior leaders in the operation will receive significant allowances and travel benefits, while some junior officers have raised concerns about reduced initial payments

This deployment is part of a United Nations-backed mission aimed at restoring stability in the Caribbean nation, which has been plagued by gang violence and political instability.

This deployment is part of a United Nations-backed mission aimed at restoring stability in the Caribbean nation, which has been plagued by gang violence and political instability.

During the commissioning ceremony held at the Embakasi AP Training College, President Ruto expressed Kenya's commitment to global peace and security.

The team includes officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), the Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), the General Service Unit (GSU), and the Border Patrol Unit (BPU).

On the ground, the team will be led by the Head of operations at the Administration Police Service and Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police, Godfrey Otunge.

He will report to Deputy Inspector General APS, Noor Gabow, who will be coordinating the mission from Nairobi and Washington.

Daily Nation reported that Gabow will receive a monthly allowance of Sh1.5 million and paid for travel and accommodation.

Other senior leaders in the operation will also receive nearly Sh1 million and be allowed to travel back to the country every six months.

Meanwhile, some junior officers have raised concerns about their initial payments.

The Standard has reported that the officers were originally promised Sh100,000 before their departure, but this amount has now been reduced to Sh20,000.

The 400 officers are part of a larger contingent of 1,000 Kenyan police personnel who will join forces with officers from other nations, forming a 2,500-strong multinational team.

This mission, authorised by the United Nations Security Council in October 2023, aims to assist the Haitian police in securing critical infrastructure and combating criminal groups that have overwhelmed local law enforcement​.

The deployment, initially scheduled for May, was delayed to ensure that all logistical arrangements, including the setup of operational bases and procurement of essential equipment, were in place.

Meanwhile, in Washington, President Joe Biden has officially designated Kenya as a Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) of the United States.

This designation, authorized by section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Arms Export Control Act, marks a new chapter in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024
President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024 President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
The Presidential Determination, issued on June 24, 2024, was addressed to the Secretary of State and mandates the publication of this determination in the Federal Register.

The status of Major Non-NATO Ally provides Kenya with various military and financial advantages, facilitating closer defence and security cooperation with the United States.

