Former MP appointed Ambassador despite rejecting nomination & skipping vetting

The former lawmaker was among those nominated last month in President William Ruto’s diplomatic shake-up that saw a number of politicians land ambassadorial roles.

Puzzle of Vincent Mogaka Kemosi's appointment even after rejecting nomination

Notably, the former MP wrote to parliament stating that he would not appear for vetting as is required by law since he had declined the nomination by the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mogaka conveyed his decision through a letter addressed to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations.

“I wish to inform you that I will not appear before the committee at the time and the various specified for the approval hearing.

“This has been occasioned by my personal and compelling family matters, which after taking into consideration don’t allow me to take the position of the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by the Excellency the President on March 9, 2024,” the letter read in part.

Vincent Kemosi Mogaka Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

How he ended up in the list of appointees despite not undergoing vetting in parliament and rejecting the nomination is a puzzle.

He was appointed in a Gazette Notice published in the local dailies, to serve as Kenya’s ambassador to Ghana.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 132 (2) (e) of the Constitution, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint (said Names) to be High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives and Consuls-General in Kenya's Foreign Mission," read part of the notice.

MPs reject President Ruto's ambassadorial nominee as Ezra Chiloba sails through

In a major diplomatic shakeup that left many casualties as well as winners in its wake, President Ruto appointed new ambassadors, high commissioners, and permanent representatives across Kenya's embassies, high commissions, and missions across the globe in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominees proceeded for vetting in parliament with a majority of them sailing through and eventually being appointed.