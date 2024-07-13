The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Charles Ouma

Amid mounting pressure on his administration, President William Ruto finally addressed the recovery of mutilated bodies sealed in plastic bags in Mukuru Kwa Njenga

President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024
President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024

President William Ruto has finally addressed the shocking incident in which more than ten mutilated bodies have been recovered from an abandoned quarry in Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlements.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Saturday July 13, 2024 which also marked the second day of the operation, the President directed the Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the deaths immediately.

Ruto who addressed residents of Elgeyo Marakwet, noted that he is fully briefed of the matter and investigations had commenced.

READ: More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

"In Nairobi, about 9 bodies (five more bodies were retrieved on Saturday) have been found and all of them are female. The government is still investigating the matter.

"I have directed the police and all those involved including the DCI and homicide that they investigate what happened," Ruto remarked.

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Pulse Live Kenya

He asserted that his administration will not relent in bringing the culprits to justice.

"Those who were involved in the death of those kids in the Quarry have to pay. They must be found and action taken against them," a tough-talking Ruto stated as pressure mounts on his administration to explain unexplained disappearance of Kenyan youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversy emerged on the number of bodies retrieved on Friday with police claiming that only six bodies, all of them female, were recovered.

Eye witnesses and rights organizations however placed the number at nine, with an additional five recovered on Saturday.

READ: Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

The discovery comes as Kenyans continue to mourn those killed during the RejectFinanceBill2024 protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing protests have been characterized by unexplained abductions of several social media influencers who ended up in police custody or abandoned far from where they were seized.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

Others who disappeared were later found dead with critics noting that the country could be heading back to the dark days of extra-judicial killings going by the trend.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto, Mudavadi & Gachagua reveal what Kenyans should expect in new cabinet

Ruto, Mudavadi & Gachagua reveal what Kenyans should expect in new cabinet

Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

Raila reacts to discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga as focus turns to Ruto

Raila reacts to discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga as focus turns to Ruto

Luxury hotel brand takes action against Farah Maalim amid pressure from Gen Z

Luxury hotel brand takes action against Farah Maalim amid pressure from Gen Z

DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

President William Ruto's Cabinet

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates