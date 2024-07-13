Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Speaking on Saturday July 13, 2024 which also marked the second day of the operation, the President directed the Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the deaths immediately.

Ruto who addressed residents of Elgeyo Marakwet, noted that he is fully briefed of the matter and investigations had commenced.

"In Nairobi, about 9 bodies (five more bodies were retrieved on Saturday) have been found and all of them are female. The government is still investigating the matter.

"I have directed the police and all those involved including the DCI and homicide that they investigate what happened," Ruto remarked.

He asserted that his administration will not relent in bringing the culprits to justice.

"Those who were involved in the death of those kids in the Quarry have to pay. They must be found and action taken against them," a tough-talking Ruto stated as pressure mounts on his administration to explain unexplained disappearance of Kenyan youth.

Controversy emerged on the number of bodies retrieved on Friday with police claiming that only six bodies, all of them female, were recovered.

Eye witnesses and rights organizations however placed the number at nine, with an additional five recovered on Saturday.

Disappearances and deaths in the wake of anti government protests

The discovery comes as Kenyans continue to mourn those killed during the RejectFinanceBill2024 protests.

The ongoing protests have been characterized by unexplained abductions of several social media influencers who ended up in police custody or abandoned far from where they were seized.

