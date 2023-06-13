The sports category has moved to a new website.

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Denis Mwangi

The president joked that DP Gachagua had two children and thus could grow his family.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Anne Waiguru during the launch of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital, Kirinyaga County on June 13, 2023
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Anne Waiguru during the launch of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital, Kirinyaga County on June 13, 2023

President William Ruto cracked up Kerugoya residents who had gathered for the opening of the Sh1.2 billion Kerugoya Referral Hospital, Kirinyaga County.

Speaking after opening the hospital, which has been equipped with state-of-the-art maternity, President Ruto challenged his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Anne Waiguru to make use of the new facility and promote the maternity wing.

The president joked that DP Gachagua had two children and thus has space to grow his family.

Nakubaliana wewe, Anne Waiguru vile umejenga hii hospitali, hawa watu wasipojipanga wewe ujipange. Na kwa sababu Rigathi pia ametoka sehemu hii, Anne Waiguru akichelewa Riggy G pia ajipange (I agree with you, Anne Waiguru, on how you have built this hospital. If these people don't get organized, you should get organized yourself. And since Rigathi is also from this area, if Anne Waiguru is late, Riggy G should also get organized).

Akituongezea wawili ama watatu iko shida? Kwanza naskia yeye ako na wawili pekee yake. Heri mimi niko na sita so wewe Riggy G bado uko na nafasi,(If he adds two or three more, would there be a problem? I hear that he only has two himself. It's better that I have six, so Riggy G, you still have space)” President Ruto said.

The newly launched hospital has a 30-bed maternity, 48-bed postnatal facility, 10 kangaroo beds and 60 baby cots.

The Kerugoya Level 5 hospital also has a 15-bed ICU unit and a 6-bed HDU unit.

The hospital will also partner with local education institutions to offer training and internship opportunities to aspiring healthcare professionals.

DP Gachagua praised Governor Waiguru, saying that the Kerugoya Referral Hospital will be a lasting legacy for her leadership.

Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Pulse Live Kenya
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Pulse Live Kenya
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Pulse Live Kenya
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Pulse Live Kenya
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital
Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Photos of the Kerugoya Referral Hospital Pulse Live Kenya
