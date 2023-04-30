The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto complains of mistreatment during foreign trips, goes after AU management

Charles Ouma

"We seriously need an interrogation of the management of the African Union," the president noted as he expressed his displeasure at the mistreatment.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has questioned the management of African Union (AU) and exposed how African presidents have been mistreated in the past while on foreign trips.

Recommended articles

A tough-talking Ruto on Saturday, April 29 noted that AU has failed to live up to its expectation in addressing the continent’s challenges.

The president who was speaking during Mo Ibrahim Foundation Governance Conversation in Nairobi noted that "We seriously need an interrogation of the management of the African Union".

"We have the wrong architecture in the management of the African Union (AU).

ADVERTISEMENT

"The AU Commission Chairman cannot do very little because we have retained all the powers as Heads of State and yet you cannot run one country and run the continent of Africa.” Ruto stated.

He noted that it is indeed embarrassing for AU to rely on donations from the European Union to support Somalia.

"Today we cannot even support Somalia. We are waiting for the EU to give us $85 million. It is madness.

"Are you telling me 54 countries, 60 years after independence cannot manage $85 million to support Somalia?" Ruto slammed.

READ: Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

ADVERTISEMENT

He also lamented that leaders from the continent are often mistreated during foreign trips when they are assembled before leaders from Europe, Asia and America.

“We have these meetings, Africa-US, Africa-Europe, Africa-Turkey, now we are waiting for Africa-Russia and Africa-Japan. We have made the decision that it is not intelligent for 54 of us to go and sit before one gentleman from another place.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other African presidents in a bus as they headed to Birmingham Palace in United Kingdom for the funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022
President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other African presidents in a bus as they headed to Birmingham Palace in United Kingdom for the funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“Sometimes we are mistreated. We are loaded into buses like school kids, and it’s not right,” Ruto added.

The president was referring to events of September 19, 2022, when he attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

African leaders at the event were loaded onto a bus and driven unlike Western leaders who had the privilege of being driven in private cars.

The treatment of African leaders was the subject of discussion after US president Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron were allowed to move in their convoys.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi

2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi

Ruto complains of mistreatment during foreign trips, goes after AU management

Ruto complains of mistreatment during foreign trips, goes after AU management

17 rescued as police storm suspected cult church in Nakuru

17 rescued as police storm suspected cult church in Nakuru

Zubeida Kananu elected new Kenya Editors Guild president [Full list of new officials]

Zubeida Kananu elected new Kenya Editors Guild president [Full list of new officials]

Pastor Ezekiel Odero hires Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari ahead of court battle

Pastor Ezekiel Odero hires Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari ahead of court battle

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Crime scene

Kitengela woman explains why she stabbed daughter multiple times

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]