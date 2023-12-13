The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto hands jua kali artisans Sh140M cheque

Denis Mwangi

Ruto's first interaction with jua kali artisans along Ngong Road was in 2020 in a viral video showcasing a bench they had made

File image of President William Ruto during a recent National Youth Service recruits passing out parade.
File image of President William Ruto during a recent National Youth Service recruits passing out parade.

President William Ruto has announced that a group of jua kali artisans who work along Ngong’ Road, Nairobi have landed a Sh140 million tender from the government.

Speaking at the Diaspora Investment Conference at KICC on December 13, President Ruto said the group would be providing material for the affordable housing units.

He said that the affordable housing plan would stimulate the ecosystem of the manufacture of construction products.

President Ruto inspects construction of the Ruiru Affordable Housing Project, Kiambu County on November 9, 2023
President Ruto inspects construction of the Ruiru Affordable Housing Project, Kiambu County on November 9, 2023 President Ruto inspects construction of the Ruiru Affordable Housing Project, Kiambu County on November 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
“Recently, I was giving a cheque of Sh140 million to fellows making furniture on Ngong’ Road.

"Those fellows nowadays are entrepreneurs. They might look like jua kali people but they are very good. They are doing doors and windows for our housing plan,” he said.

In 2020, Ruto, who was the deputy president at the time met with innovative carpenters who work along Ngong Road after their adjustable bench went viral on social media.

Two carpenters, Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Otieno amazed Ruto with their unique product, after which he decided to purchase three benches at Sh150,000.

President Ruto has defended the government’s plan to achieve affordable housing on several occasions.

READ: Non-salaried Kenyans to pay Ruto's housing levy in new Affordable Housing Bill

The government is targeting up to 1 million jobs annually through the Affordable Housing project tendering process.

The project aims to build 200 housing units per constituency, resulting in 58,000 units when completed.

President Ruto inspects construction of an Affordable Housing Project
President Ruto inspects construction of an Affordable Housing Project President Ruto inspects construction of an Affordable Housing Project Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative is expected to foster localized economic growth and job opportunities at the constituency level, improving people's quality of life and promoting enterprise growth and job creation.

Key points about the project include:

  • The tendering process began on August 2, 2023, and concluded on August 18, 2023.
  • Each housing unit constructed generates 3 to 5 direct jobs and up to 8 indirect jobs.
  • Since Ruto assumed office, 36,092 new units have been initiated in various regions, resulting in 120,000 jobs
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

