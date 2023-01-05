ADVERTISEMENT
I cannot risk the lives of the people who voted for me - Ruto defends GMO food

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

President William Ruto defended the importation of GMO food

President William Ruto speaking during a past function
President William Ruto speaking during a past function

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that he would not approve policies that would put them in danger or risk their lives.

He was speaking at a joint media interview at State House on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

President William Ruto stated that Kenyans are the most important asset that the country has, so he cannot take a decision that will harm them.

Ruto's statement came as a response to a question of whether the Genetically Modified Organisms food to be imported is safe for Kenyans to consume.

President William Ruto with KTN news anchor Ali Manzu
President William Ruto with KTN news anchor Ali Manzu Pulse Live Kenya

The president went ahead to explain that all the food that the country has been importing has a percentage of GMO, so there was no difference whether it’s one or 50 per cent.

“Chakula yote Kenya imekua ikitoa nje imekuwa na GMO. Tofauti ni asilimia ya GMO tu. Lakini hakuna haja ya kuendelea kutumia pesa kupiga hesabu ya asilimia moja au mbili kwa sababu kwa zote bado Kenya inalipia”, President Ruto said.

(Kenya has been importing food with GMOs every year; the only difference is the percentage which is not much of a big deal because Kenya still pays for the percentage).

He also quashed the sentiments of individuals that have claimed in the past that GMO food has negative consequences on the body when consumed, citing that these are people who do have good plans for Kenya.

“Nimeskia watu wengine wanasema ati ukikula GMO mara oohh…Mimi mwenyewe nimekula GMO, nimemea pembe ama miguu? Hizo ni porojo ya watu ambao hawataki nchi yetu iendelee mbele,” Ruto said.

(Some people are saying that GMO food is not good for health. I have also taken GMO food and have not grown any horns or legs. These are people who don't us to move ahead).

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

On October 3, 2022, the government announced that it would lift the ban on the importation and cultivation of GMO food in the country, to address the drought issue that is pushing millions of Kenyans into hunger and death.

This move was not, however, taken lightly by activists and lobby groups who are against GMO food and believe they possess a serious health risk.

