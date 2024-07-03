Ruto issues directive on salary increase for Cabinet, MPs & other gov't officials

President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to reassess the Gazette Notice dated August 9, 2023, issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

This notice pertains to the remuneration and benefits of State officers in the Executive of the National Government, the Senate, the National Assembly and county governments.

This directive follows the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the anticipated fiscal challenges for the current financial year.

President Ruto has stressed the importance of the Executive and all arms of government adhering to financial prudence, underscoring the necessity for the government to operate within its means during these financially strained times.

President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

This comes after public outrage regarding the proposed salary increase for the Executive and Parliament.

Similarly Public Service CS Moses Kuria has also written to the SRC regarding the proposed increase.

In the letter, CS Kuria officially declined the implementation of the Gazette Notice which proposed increased remuneration and benefits for state officers across both national and county governments.

Referencing the Third National Wage Bill Conference held in 2024, Kuria emphasises the unsustainability of having a public wage bill that consumes 35 per cent of national revenue, amounting to Sh1.1 trillion annually.

Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during launch of the NYS interventions for Agriculture and Food Security in Trans Nzoia County on November 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This situation leaves only 54 per cent of revenue for other critical areas such as servicing debt and development.

Kuria reiterated his position that the current fiscal situation presents both a moral and economic issue.