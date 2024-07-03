Ruto issues directive on salary increase for Cabinet, MPs & other gov't officials

- President William Ruto directed the National Treasury to reassess the Gazette Notice on remuneration and benefits for State officers
- The directive follows the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the expected fiscal challenges for the current financial year
- Public outrage arose due to the proposed salary increase for the Executive and Parliament
The rising expenditures on salaries and benefits for public servants are putting a significant strain on national finances
President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to reassess the Gazette Notice dated August 9, 2023, issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).
This notice pertains to the remuneration and benefits of State officers in the Executive of the National Government, the Senate, the National Assembly and county governments.
This directive follows the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 and the anticipated fiscal challenges for the current financial year.
President Ruto has stressed the importance of the Executive and all arms of government adhering to financial prudence, underscoring the necessity for the government to operate within its means during these financially strained times.
This comes after public outrage regarding the proposed salary increase for the Executive and Parliament.
Similarly Public Service CS Moses Kuria has also written to the SRC regarding the proposed increase.
In the letter, CS Kuria officially declined the implementation of the Gazette Notice which proposed increased remuneration and benefits for state officers across both national and county governments.
Referencing the Third National Wage Bill Conference held in 2024, Kuria emphasises the unsustainability of having a public wage bill that consumes 35 per cent of national revenue, amounting to Sh1.1 trillion annually.
This situation leaves only 54 per cent of revenue for other critical areas such as servicing debt and development.
Kuria reiterated his position that the current fiscal situation presents both a moral and economic issue.
He highlighted that the current trend of rising expenditures on salaries and benefits for public servants is putting a significant strain on national finances.