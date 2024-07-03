Extra money Musalia Mudavadi earns as Prime CS

- Kenyan government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, Senators, Governors, and MCAs, will receive substantial salary increases starting July 1, 2024
Starting July 1, 2024, government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament (MPs), Senators, Governors, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), are set to receive substantial salary increases as gazetted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).
Cabinet
According to the Gazette notice Cabinet Secretaries are entitled to Sh594,000 basic salary, Sh200,000 house allowance, and Sh196,000 salary market adjustment.
This bring the total to Sh990,000 up from Sh957,000 last year.
Other benefits that Cabinet members will enjoy include a Sh10 million car loan, a mortgage of Sh40 and daily subsistence allowance.
The payment of daily subsistence sllowance is meant to facilitate public officers to attend to official assignments away from their duty stations within the country and out of the country.
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi is also entitled to an additional Sh150,000 per month to compensate for the added responsibility over and above the duties for which a regular remuneration is paid. This takes his monthly pay to Sh1,140,000
Principal Secretaries
Principial Secretaries will now get Sh819,844 per month from Sh792,519.
Principal Secretaries in charge of Ministry of Interior, National Treasury and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will get additional Sh100,000 per month to compensate for the added responsibility over and above the duties for which a regular remuneration is paid.
|State Officer
|Basic Salary
|House Allowance
|Commuter Allowance
|Salary Market Adjustment
|Gross Salary
|President of the Republic of Kenya
|Sh866,250
|Sh350,000
|Official
|Sh227,500
|Sh1,443,750
|Deputy President
|Sh736,313
|Sh300,000
|Official
|Sh190,875
|Sh1,227,188
|Prime Cabinet Secretary
|Sh594,000
|Sh200,000
|Official
|Sh196,000
|Sh990,000
|Cabinet Secretary
|Sh594,000
|Sh200,000
|Official
|Sh196,000
|Sh990,000
|Attorney-General
|Sh594,000
|Sh200,000
|Official
|Sh196,000
|Sh990,000
|Head of Public Service
|Sh594,000
|Sh200,000
|Official
|Sh196,000
|Sh990,000
|Secretary to the Cabinet
|Sh594,000
|Sh200,000
|Official
|Sh196,000
|Sh990,000
|Principal Secretary
|Sh491,906
|Sh150,000
|Official
|Sh177,938
|Sh819,844
|Inspector-General, National Police Service
|Sh491,906
|Sh150,000
|Official
|Sh177,938
|Sh819,844
|Director-General, National Intelligence Service
|Sh491,906
|Sh150,000
|Official
|Sh177,938
|Sh819,844
|Deputy Inspector-General, Kenya Police Service
|Sh410,540
|Sh150,000
|Official
|Sh123,693
|Sh684,233
|Deputy Inspector-General, Administration Police Service
|Sh410,540
|Sh100,000
|Official
|Sh173,693
|Sh684,233
|Director of Criminal Investigations
|Sh410,540
|Sh100,000
|Official
|Sh173,693
|Sh684,233
Speakers & MPs
The Speakers of the National Assembly (Moses Wetangula)and Senate (Amason Kingi) will earn a gross monthly salary of Sh1,208,362, up from Shh1,185,327, while their deputies will see their salaries increase to Sh966,690 from Sh948,261.
The Leaders of the Majority and Minority parties in Parliament will now earn Sh800,019, up from Sh784,768.
MPs and Senators will see their monthly salaries rise significantly to Sh739,600 from Sh725,502.
County government
Governors will now earn Sh990,000, up from Sh957,000, while MCAs will see their pay rise to Sh164,588 from Ksh154,481.
The implementation of the new salary structure has sparked renewed calls for a national conversation on Kenya's public expenditure, which has been criticised for allowing luxury for some state officers while ordinary taxpayers are encouraged to tighten their belts.
Ruto clarifies government officials who will get salary hike
In July 2023, President Ruto noted the government had approved the salary increase for all cadres including state officers.
However, he said the government would hold off on salary increments for MPs, CSs and all other senior government officials above the job group of PSs.
The head of state said that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has been directed to consider best practices before any increments for senior government officials.
He explained that the commission should only increase the salaries of senior state officers after the economic situation improves or until the income disparity between the highest-paid and lowest-paid workers is corrected.