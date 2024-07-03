The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Extra money Musalia Mudavadi earns as Prime CS

Denis Mwangi

Government officials will now take home more money after their salary increase kicks in starting July 1

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House
President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House
  • Kenyan government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, MPs, Senators, Governors, and MCAs, will receive substantial salary increases starting July 1, 2024
  • The new salary structure has sparked calls for a national conversation on Kenya's public expenditure
  • Cabinet Secretaries will see their basic salary, house allowance, and salary market adjustment increase, with additional benefits such as car loans, mortgages, and daily subsistence allowance

Recommended articles

Starting July 1, 2024, government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament (MPs), Senators, Governors, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), are set to receive substantial salary increases as gazetted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

According to the Gazette notice Cabinet Secretaries are entitled to Sh594,000 basic salary, Sh200,000 house allowance, and Sh196,000 salary market adjustment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This bring the total to Sh990,000 up from Sh957,000 last year.

Other benefits that Cabinet members will enjoy include a Sh10 million car loan, a mortgage of Sh40 and daily subsistence allowance.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi.
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

The payment of daily subsistence sllowance is meant to facilitate public officers to attend to official assignments away from their duty stations within the country and out of the country.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi is also entitled to an additional Sh150,000 per month to compensate for the added responsibility over and above the duties for which a regular remuneration is paid. This takes his monthly pay to Sh1,140,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Principial Secretaries will now get Sh819,844 per month from Sh792,519.

Principal Secretaries in charge of Ministry of Interior, National Treasury and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will get additional Sh100,000 per month to compensate for the added responsibility over and above the duties for which a regular remuneration is paid.

State Officer Basic Salary House Allowance Commuter Allowance Salary Market Adjustment Gross Salary
President of the Republic of Kenya Sh866,250 Sh350,000 Official Sh227,500 Sh1,443,750
Deputy President Sh736,313 Sh300,000 Official Sh190,875 Sh1,227,188
Prime Cabinet Secretary Sh594,000 Sh200,000 Official Sh196,000 Sh990,000
Cabinet Secretary Sh594,000 Sh200,000 Official Sh196,000 Sh990,000
Attorney-General Sh594,000 Sh200,000 Official Sh196,000 Sh990,000
Head of Public Service Sh594,000 Sh200,000 Official Sh196,000 Sh990,000
Secretary to the Cabinet Sh594,000 Sh200,000 Official Sh196,000 Sh990,000
Principal Secretary Sh491,906 Sh150,000 Official Sh177,938 Sh819,844
Inspector-General, National Police Service Sh491,906 Sh150,000 Official Sh177,938 Sh819,844
Director-General, National Intelligence Service Sh491,906 Sh150,000 Official Sh177,938 Sh819,844
Deputy Inspector-General, Kenya Police Service Sh410,540 Sh150,000 Official Sh123,693 Sh684,233
Deputy Inspector-General, Administration Police Service Sh410,540 Sh100,000 Official Sh173,693 Sh684,233
Director of Criminal Investigations Sh410,540 Sh100,000 Official Sh173,693 Sh684,233
ADVERTISEMENT

The Speakers of the National Assembly (Moses Wetangula)and Senate (Amason Kingi) will earn a gross monthly salary of Sh1,208,362, up from Shh1,185,327, while their deputies will see their salaries increase to Sh966,690 from Sh948,261.

The Leaders of the Majority and Minority parties in Parliament will now earn Sh800,019, up from Sh784,768.

MPs and Senators will see their monthly salaries rise significantly to Sh739,600 from Sh725,502.

READ: 2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling Members of Parliament

President William Ruto with Parliament Speakers Amason Kingi (Senate) and Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto with Parliament Speakers Amason Kingi (Senate) and Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) on September 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Governors will now earn Sh990,000, up from Sh957,000, while MCAs will see their pay rise to Sh164,588 from Ksh154,481.

The implementation of the new salary structure has sparked renewed calls for a national conversation on Kenya's public expenditure, which has been criticised for allowing luxury for some state officers while ordinary taxpayers are encouraged to tighten their belts.

In July 2023, President Ruto noted the government had approved the salary increase for all cadres including state officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he said the government would hold off on salary increments for MPs, CSs and all other senior government officials above the job group of PSs.

The head of state said that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has been directed to consider best practices before any increments for senior government officials.

He explained that the commission should only increase the salaries of senior state officers after the economic situation improves or until the income disparity between the highest-paid and lowest-paid workers is corrected.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Extra money Musalia Mudavadi earns as Prime CS

Extra money Musalia Mudavadi earns as Prime CS

CS Kindiki's plan after looting & property destruction rocks protests

CS Kindiki's plan after looting & property destruction rocks protests

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

Video shows moment hotel owner allegedly shot at protestors in Mombasa

Video shows moment hotel owner allegedly shot at protestors in Mombasa

Traffic officers barricade roads leading to Nairobi CBD as protests evolve

Traffic officers barricade roads leading to Nairobi CBD as protests evolve

Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

ODM legislator recovering from head surgery after being attacked in Nairobi

ODM legislator recovering from head surgery after being attacked in Nairobi

Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

Ruto's response to alleged threats made to KTN during anti-finance bill protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024

Global Peace Leadership Conference cancels Ruto's opening ceremony

Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue on fire during the anti-finance bill protests on Tuesday June 25, 2024

How Danstan Omari & 36 other lawyers escaped fire during Nairobi protests

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

KDF troops patrol the streets of Nairobi on June 27, 2024

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests