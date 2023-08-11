In a compelling speech delivered during his visit to Mozambique, President William Ruto took a firm stance against undemocratic regime changes in Africa.
Ruto likens coups to colonialism as he takes firm stand on Niger & Sudan
President Ruto: Coups as undemocratic as the colonial masters and we are taking a very firm position as the nations, as the African Union
President Ruto drew a comparison between colonialism and the imposition of governments without the consent of the people, asserting that such practices are fundamentally undemocratic and harmful to the progress of the continent.
Speaking before an audience in Mozambique, President Ruto emphasized that Africa's historical struggle against colonialism was rooted in the fight against imposed wills that disregarded the wishes of the people.
He gave an example of the Portuguese colonization of Mozambique and the British colonization of Kenya, highlighting how both instances were marked by undemocratic, unilateral decisions that negated the majority's will.
"Our position is that undemocratic, unconstitutional imposition of the will of any government of whatever nature on the people without their consent is wrong the same way colonialism was wrong," President Ruto declared, echoing his commitment to upholding democratic values.
President Ruto highlighted the necessity of allowing African nations to chart their destinies through democratic means.
Drawing parallels between the struggles of the past and the challenges of the present, he condemned any form of undemocratic government change, asserting that coups are no solution to the continent's complex issues.
He remarked, "Coups are not a panacea. They are not a solution to the challenges that we have as a continent. They are as undemocratic as the colonial masters."
President Ruto unveiled a bold stance against any undemocratic regime change, insisting that such actions would lead to immediate expulsion from the Union.
He acknowledged the efforts of regional bodies like ECOWAS and IGAD in addressing recent instances of undemocratic transitions in Niger and Sudan.
President Ruto affirmed that Kenya and the African Union are firmly behind the ECOWAS deliberations and called for the reinstatement of the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.
