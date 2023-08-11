The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto likens coups to colonialism as he takes firm stand on Niger & Sudan

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto: Coups as undemocratic as the colonial masters and we are taking a very firm position as the nations, as the African Union

President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique.
President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique.

In a compelling speech delivered during his visit to Mozambique, President William Ruto took a firm stance against undemocratic regime changes in Africa.

Recommended articles

President Ruto drew a comparison between colonialism and the imposition of governments without the consent of the people, asserting that such practices are fundamentally undemocratic and harmful to the progress of the continent.

Speaking before an audience in Mozambique, President Ruto emphasized that Africa's historical struggle against colonialism was rooted in the fight against imposed wills that disregarded the wishes of the people.

He gave an example of the Portuguese colonization of Mozambique and the British colonization of Kenya, highlighting how both instances were marked by undemocratic, unilateral decisions that negated the majority's will.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique.
President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique. President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique. Pulse Live Kenya

"Our position is that undemocratic, unconstitutional imposition of the will of any government of whatever nature on the people without their consent is wrong the same way colonialism was wrong," President Ruto declared, echoing his commitment to upholding democratic values.

President Ruto highlighted the necessity of allowing African nations to chart their destinies through democratic means.

Drawing parallels between the struggles of the past and the challenges of the present, he condemned any form of undemocratic government change, asserting that coups are no solution to the continent's complex issues.

He remarked, "Coups are not a panacea. They are not a solution to the challenges that we have as a continent. They are as undemocratic as the colonial masters."

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto unveiled a bold stance against any undemocratic regime change, insisting that such actions would lead to immediate expulsion from the Union.

President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique.
President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique. President William Ruto and President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi at Ponta Vermelha Palace, Maputo, Mozambique. Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged the efforts of regional bodies like ECOWAS and IGAD in addressing recent instances of undemocratic transitions in Niger and Sudan.

President Ruto affirmed that Kenya and the African Union are firmly behind the ECOWAS deliberations and called for the reinstatement of the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Ruto likens coups to colonialism as he takes firm stand on Niger & Sudan

Ruto likens coups to colonialism as he takes firm stand on Niger & Sudan

Ex-CS Amina picked for key role in Zimbabwe

Ex-CS Amina picked for key role in Zimbabwe

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Ichung’wa explains why he refused Ruto's order to unblock Uhuru's number

Ichung’wa explains why he refused Ruto's order to unblock Uhuru's number

4 memorable phrases that ruled social media during the 2022 General Election

4 memorable phrases that ruled social media during the 2022 General Election

Mackenzie delivers sermon in court ahead of ruling

Mackenzie delivers sermon in court ahead of ruling

Presidential candidate shot dead, 2 weeks before elections in Ecuador

Presidential candidate shot dead, 2 weeks before elections in Ecuador

Public universities rush to join eCitizen & beat Ruto's deadline

Public universities rush to join eCitizen & beat Ruto's deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AI generated image of an elderly woman

Kenyans divided over mother who died without sons' knowledge over 9 months ago

A collage photo of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u and SRC chair Lyn Mengich

SRC announces salary changes for civil servants

A collage of a Toyota Landcruiser 200 series

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Mercy Tarus (left) during protests against Uasin Gishu County Government on August 9, 2023

Mercy Tarus gets job offer after her story went viral