Ruto, Mudavadi & Gachagua reveal what Kenyans should expect in new cabinet

While Kenyans are not relenting in their quest for good governance, accountability and an end to corruption, the country’s leadership has what will go into place as the President reconstitutes the cabinet.

President Ruto: New Cabinet to reflect the will of the people & unity

Ahead of the big announcement, President William Ruto has set expectations with Kenyans to be on the lookout for a new Cabinet that will reflect the will of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of State who addressed a crowd in Elgeyo Marakwet on Saturday July 13, noted that he will remake the cabinet to unite Kenya.

“You all saw what I did this week so that I remake this government well. This will allow us to unite Kenya,” stated Ruto.

“Going forward, we are going to work as Kenyans making sure that we harness every opportunity, talent and capability so that we build our economy, create jobs, manage our debt, deal decisively with corruption and make sure Kenya marches forward.” Added the President.

President William Ruto during a past even in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudavadi: A new era with a Cabinet of exceptional competence & integrity

According to Mudavadi, Kenya will usher in a new era with a cabinet of “exceptional competence and integrity.”

He added that the restructuring in government will prioritize the needs of Kenyans noting that the Cabinet Secretaries to be unveiled will not only embody national values and integrity, but will also be competent to deliver in their roles.

“This restructuring is not merely an administrative exercise; it is a profound commitment to genuine governance that prioritises the will of the people,” Mudavadi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Rigathi Gachagua: No room for arrogance & politics in the cabinet

On his part, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged President William Ruto not to appoint arrogant CS s who will be preoccupied with politics as noted in some members of the previous cabinet.

"We are supporting you 100% in your decision to disband your Cabinet to reconstitute a new one that will help you in working for Kenyans. The CSs who are not arrogant and who are not politicking, those who will be with you to help you steer the country.

“Ours is to assure you of our total support as you reconstitute your government so that you will get a good team that will create efficiency, harmony and which will put Kenyans before their interests," Gachagua remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, President Ruto acted decisively on July 11, President Ruto announcing that he had sent the entire Cabinet home except Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will remain in office.