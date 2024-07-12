Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Pressure mounts for President Ruto to ensure the new team is representative of the people, especially the Gen Z demographic.

Popular comedian Mulamwah humorously proposed a list of Gen Z individuals for the former Cabinet Secretary positions.

On Thursday, President William Ruto made a sweeping decision to dismiss his entire Cabinet.

This unexpected move left all ministerial positions vacant, sparking significant public interest and speculation about the new appointees.

President Ruto has promised to unveil a new team in the coming days. Meanwhile, the pressure mounts for him to ensure the new team is representative of the people, particularly the Gen Z demographic, who have had a considerable influence on recent developments.

President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian Mulamwah's proposal

In response to this political shake-up, popular comedian Mulamwah has humorously proposed a list of Gen Z individuals who he believes could take over the former Cabinet Secretary positions.

Although his suggestions are made in jest, many of his fans have found them agreeable and even contributed additional names to the list.

Mulamwah shared a video on social media, inviting his followers to help him assemble a Gen Z cabinet and suggest names for positions that are yet to be filled.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here is the list of Gen Zs proposed for vacant cabinet positions

Sammy Boy - Trade and Investments Khalif Kairo - Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Jamal Roho Safi - Roads, Transport, and Public Works 2Mbili - Housing Sue Owino - Agriculture and Livestock Development Edga Obare, Cyprian Nyakundi (fans also suggested Nairobi Gossip Club) - ICT and the Digital Economy Boina - Health Tony Mpole (known for budgeting even sh100, thus suitable for managing Kenya’s finances) - Treasury Khaligraph Jones - Defence Mulamwah - Tourism and Wildlife Dem Wa Facebook - Environment and Forestry Diana Marua - Education

Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, many fans suggested Carol Radul for the role of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Creative Economy, due to her extensive involvement and influence in these areas.

Mulamwah’s post generated significant buzz, with numerous fans and followers chiming in to offer their suggestions and reshuffle the proposed list.

The comedian’s playful approach has not only entertained but also highlighted the public’s interest in having a more inclusive and youthful representation in the government.

The next steps for President Ruto

As President Ruto prepares to announce his new Cabinet, there is palpable anticipation regarding whether he will consider the youth's preferences and the significant impact Gen Z has on contemporary society.

File image of President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya