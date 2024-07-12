The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Lynet Okumu

A collage showing images of Khalif Kairo, Sue Owino & Jimal Roho Safi

President William Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet, leaving all ministerial positions vacant.

Recommended articles

  • Pressure mounts for President Ruto to ensure the new team is representative of the people, especially the Gen Z demographic.
  • Popular comedian Mulamwah humorously proposed a list of Gen Z individuals for the former Cabinet Secretary positions.

On Thursday, President William Ruto made a sweeping decision to dismiss his entire Cabinet.

This unexpected move left all ministerial positions vacant, sparking significant public interest and speculation about the new appointees.

President Ruto has promised to unveil a new team in the coming days. Meanwhile, the pressure mounts for him to ensure the new team is representative of the people, particularly the Gen Z demographic, who have had a considerable influence on recent developments.

President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024
President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024

In response to this political shake-up, popular comedian Mulamwah has humorously proposed a list of Gen Z individuals who he believes could take over the former Cabinet Secretary positions.

Although his suggestions are made in jest, many of his fans have found them agreeable and even contributed additional names to the list.

Mulamwah shared a video on social media, inviting his followers to help him assemble a Gen Z cabinet and suggest names for positions that are yet to be filled.

Mulamwah

Here is the list of Gen Zs proposed for vacant cabinet positions

  1. Sammy Boy - Trade and Investments
  2. Khalif Kairo - Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation
  3. Jamal Roho Safi - Roads, Transport, and Public Works
  4. 2Mbili - Housing
  5. Sue Owino - Agriculture and Livestock Development
  6. Edga Obare, Cyprian Nyakundi (fans also suggested Nairobi Gossip Club) - ICT and the Digital Economy
  7. Boina - Health
  8. Tony Mpole (known for budgeting even sh100, thus suitable for managing Kenya’s finances) - Treasury
  9. Khaligraph Jones - Defence
  10. Mulamwah - Tourism and Wildlife
  11. Dem Wa Facebook - Environment and Forestry
  12. Diana Marua - Education
Carol Radull
Additionally, many fans suggested Carol Radul for the role of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Creative Economy, due to her extensive involvement and influence in these areas.

Mulamwah’s post generated significant buzz, with numerous fans and followers chiming in to offer their suggestions and reshuffle the proposed list.

The comedian’s playful approach has not only entertained but also highlighted the public’s interest in having a more inclusive and youthful representation in the government.

As President Ruto prepares to announce his new Cabinet, there is palpable anticipation regarding whether he will consider the youth's preferences and the significant impact Gen Z has on contemporary society.

File image of President William Ruto

The President’s recent decisions, including his response to the Finance Bill, indicate a willingness to listen to the people. It remains to be seen if this will extend to the formation of his new Cabinet.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
