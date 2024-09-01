Ruto owes Mount Kenya - Gachagua fires back after eventful Nyanza visit

A tough-talking Gachagua noted that the region had already shown gratitude to President William Ruto by voting him in as President in appreciation for standing with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He insisted that having played its part, the ball now lies squarely with President Ruto who owes the region.

‘‘Some leaders from this region are trying to show that this region has not shown gratitude to the president despite being given many slots in the government.

‘‘We stood with him after he supported our son Uhuru Kenyatta and that was the biggest gratitude that this region has given the president (William Ruto),’’ Gachagua told the congregation during a church service in Mikumbune, Meru, on Sunday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing the congregation at Methodist Church in Kenya Mikumbune, Meru, on Sunday September 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto the greatest beneficiary of Mount Kenya region's gratitude

He explained that unlike other politicians who supported past Presidents from the region, Ruto is the biggest beneficiary of the region’s gratitude and anyone claiming that Mount Kenya is ungrateful should be dismissed.

‘‘President William Ruto is the biggest beneficiary in this region. We never showed gratitude to Jaramogi Oginga, Raila Odinga when he stood with Kibaki and Kalonzo Musyoka who stood with us as a community,’’ he added.

He challenged elected leaders to articulate issues about the region and avoid remarks which he termed as “careless’ that only embarrass the community as some of the issues in question should be addressed differently.

‘‘I went to Nyanza and I was accepted on behalf of the Mt Kenya region, the problem that we had before with them is over and we are now friends,’’ DP Gachagua remarked.

The DP who accompanied President Ruto ona tour of Nyanza region found himself on the receiving end with a number of politicians aiming for his jugular in well-calculated speeches.

Ichung'wah tackles DP Gachagua over traps for Raila remarks

Leader of Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah was on the offensive and fired several salvos at Gachagua, including revisiting the DP’s earlier statement on setting traps for Raila Odinga at State House.

According to Ichung’wah, the traps ended up ensnaring the person who set them up.

“Nimeskia Junet akiongea juu ya mitego. Watu wa Siaya, iko mtu ama watu wanaweza kuwekea Baba Mtego? Mtu akifikiria ataweka baba mtego, utajipata umejitega wewe mwenyewe (I have heard Junet talk about traps. People of Siaya, is there anyone or people who can set traps for Baba. Anyone who thinks of setting up traps for Baba will end up trapping themselves)”

“Your excellency nimesoma kitu kutoka kwa hawa watu wa Siaya na Nyanza. You are a great people who have gratitude. You have been given two Cabinet Secretaries in government and you have shown gratitude. What about us who have no less than 7CS and DP? We should be at the forefront of supporting the government, not blackmailing you…We will support your government without blackmail or sabotage.” The Leader of Majority in Parliament stated.