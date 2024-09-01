The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto reveals divine connection to why he stands on top of cars & retirement plans

Charles Ouma

Photos of the Ruto standing on top of cars while and addressing Kenyans abound with the assumption that he does so to be at an elevated height where he can be seen clearly but this is not the reason according to the Head of State.

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd
File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

President William Ruto has explained why he stands on car roofs during his interactions with Kenyans in his tours across the country, linking it to a divine calling.

Recommended articles

Photos of the Ruto standing atop cars while addressing Kenyans abound on the internet with the common assumption that he does so to be at an elevated height where he can be seen clearly but this is not the reason according to the Head of State.

Revealing the reason why he stands on top of cars, the President noted that the practice is ingrained in him as part of his divine calling that he is keen on, despite ending up as a politician and a staunch Christian.

READ: Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto who was speaking during a church service in Bungoma noted that it is his calling to be an evangelist that makes him behave like one even in his current capacity as a politician and president he tries to behave like one, even in his capacity as president.

‘’I am an evangelist. Many people sometimes wonder why I stand on raised places and sometimes on top of the car

‘’When your orientation is as an evangelist, you always behave like an evangelist even when you are doing other things," President Ruto explained.

President Ruto identifies as a Christian and has made his intentions to become a pastor upon retirement from active politics known.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd
File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd Pulse Live Kenya

"I have given a commitment that when I finish my tour of duty as president I will go back to be an evangelist because that is my original calling," Ruto stated, a commitment that he first made in 2019.

READ: University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

While addressing a crowd in Kitale during a function to celebrate Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Bishop Samuel Thiong'o's 50 years of God's ministry in 2019, Ruto who was then serving as Kenya’s Deputy President divulged that he will follow his calling upon exiting politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will spend the rest of my life evangelizing when I quit active politics. I don't think there is a justifiable reason for any leader to overstay in power," Ruto said.

He also has a long-standing association with the evangelical community, having served as the leader of the Christian Union (CU) while studying at the University of Nairobi before graduating in 1990.

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd
File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd Pulse Live Kenya

It is from here that he got his footing in politics, having been involved in delegations to pay homage to former President Daniel arap Moi.

Afterwards, Ruto joined the infamous YK92 that campaigned for the then President in the 1992 election.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto reveals divine connection to why he stands on top of cars & retirement plans

Ruto reveals divine connection to why he stands on top of cars & retirement plans

Profile of Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf facing off with Raila for AUC Chairperson

Profile of Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf facing off with Raila for AUC Chairperson

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

Special casket & body in sitting position: philanthropist Hasmukh Patel's last journey

Special casket & body in sitting position: philanthropist Hasmukh Patel's last journey

DCI arrest 3 suspects behind fake gold scam in which foreigners lost Sh341M

DCI arrest 3 suspects behind fake gold scam in which foreigners lost Sh341M

University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

Watch Kimani Ichung'wah tackle Gachagua over traps for Raila remarks in front of Ruto

Watch Kimani Ichung'wah tackle Gachagua over traps for Raila remarks in front of Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Human trafficking

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu