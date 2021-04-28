Ruto, Raila mourn Veteran journalist Philip Ochieng

In messages posted of their social media platforms, the two leaders described Ochieng as an excellent and committed journalist who spoke and moved the society into action through his writing.

The added that the journalist will be missed and Kenya has lost a man who gave a voice to the voiceless through his thoughts.

Philip Ochieng’ was a consummate, no-nonsense and committed journalist whose depth of knowledge and understanding of issues was exceptional.

“He was a stickler for grammatical accuracy and used his platforms to break down the English language and teach us new things — even those we figured we knew. Ochieng’, a widely read hero, was simply in his own class; a man of varied intellectual pursuits.

We will miss his illuminating columns. May his rich legacy endure forever. Our love and prayers to the Ochieng’ family, their loved ones and the media fraternity. Rest In Peace,” said DP Ruto.

Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga wrote; “Kenya has lost in the passing of Philip Ochieng, a veteran journalist and legendary columnist with an unmatched prowess of the English language. Through the power of the pen, Philip spoke to the most powerful and moved the society into action.

Philip penned his thoughts and gave a voice to the voiceless. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, the @NationMediaGrp and the media fraternity. May He Rest In Peace.”