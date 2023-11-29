The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto reconnects with Grade One pupil & gives him a tour of State House [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto reconnected with Mutinda Mutuku from Kiambani Primary School in Makueni County at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023.
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023.

Mutinda Mutuku visited President William Ruto who gave him a tour of State House and planted a commemorative tree alongside trees planted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Mutinda, a Grade One pupil, had initially caught the President's attention during the National Tree Planting Day on November 13, at Kiu Wetlands in Makindu.

President Ruto lauded Mutinda as a symbol of Kenya's green initiative. The President commended the young environmentalist for his dedication to monitoring the trees planted in Kiu, ensuring their well-being during his evening visits.

President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023.
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
According to Mutinda's report to President Ruto, the trees are thriving, benefiting from the current wet conditions with no need for additional watering.

The head of state said that despite his tender age, Mutinda remains steadfast in his commitment to safeguarding the green legacy planted in the heart of Makueni County.

President Ruto expressed profound pride in Mutinda and his peers, highlighting their role as the vanguard of a green future for Kenya.

"They may be young and tiny, but they are a brave and indomitable Green Army," Ruto said.

This resonates with the broader vision of fostering environmental stewardship among the youth, recognizing their pivotal role in securing a sustainable future for the nation.

The President urged young people across Kenya to emulate Mutinda's example, encouraging them to dedicate time during school holidays to participate in tree-planting initiatives.

President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023.
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023.
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023.
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023.
President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
In July, Cabinet approved a programme to integrate tree planting and nurturing within the education system.

The programme seeks to enhance the country's biodiversity by entrenching a culture of tree planting and nurturing in children and communities.

According to the plan, all 17 million learners across all levels of education are required to each plant and nurture to maturity at least one tree every week for the 40 school-going weeks out of the 52 weeks in a calendar year.

The Cabinet noted that the environment is a key national resource that needs to be protected and conserved for the benefit of present and future generations.

Denis Mwangi is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

