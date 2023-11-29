Ruto reconnects with Grade One pupil & gives him a tour of State House [Photos]

Mutinda, a Grade One pupil, had initially caught the President's attention during the National Tree Planting Day on November 13, at Kiu Wetlands in Makindu.

President Ruto lauded Mutinda as a symbol of Kenya's green initiative. The President commended the young environmentalist for his dedication to monitoring the trees planted in Kiu, ensuring their well-being during his evening visits.

President William Ruto interacts with environmental champion Mutinda Mutuku at State House on November 28, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

According to Mutinda's report to President Ruto, the trees are thriving, benefiting from the current wet conditions with no need for additional watering.

The head of state said that despite his tender age, Mutinda remains steadfast in his commitment to safeguarding the green legacy planted in the heart of Makueni County.

President Ruto expressed profound pride in Mutinda and his peers, highlighting their role as the vanguard of a green future for Kenya.

"They may be young and tiny, but they are a brave and indomitable Green Army," Ruto said.

This resonates with the broader vision of fostering environmental stewardship among the youth, recognizing their pivotal role in securing a sustainable future for the nation.

The President urged young people across Kenya to emulate Mutinda's example, encouraging them to dedicate time during school holidays to participate in tree-planting initiatives.

In July, Cabinet approved a programme to integrate tree planting and nurturing within the education system.

The programme seeks to enhance the country's biodiversity by entrenching a culture of tree planting and nurturing in children and communities.

According to the plan, all 17 million learners across all levels of education are required to each plant and nurture to maturity at least one tree every week for the 40 school-going weeks out of the 52 weeks in a calendar year.