Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

The programme seeks to enhance the country's biodiversity by entrenching a culture of tree planting and nurturing in children and communities.

According to the plan, all 17 million learners across all levels of education will be required to each plant and nurture to maturity at least one tree every week for the 40 school going weeks out of the 52 weeks in a calendar year.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on April 27, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The programme will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, and the National Environment Management Authority.

The Cabinet noted that the environment is a key national resource that needs to be protected and conserved for the benefit of present and future generations.

Reintroduction of bridging courses

Cabinet considered and reinstated the provision of bridging courses to support access to quality University Education.

The re-introduction of bridging courses offers an academic lifeline to learners who had not met the requirement for direct entry to university as well as to those that had not met the cluster requirements for admission to their preferred academic course.

The bridging programme is modelled along similar programmes in the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa; and it shall be realized through the Bridging Certificate Programme and the Pre-University Programme.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Climate Change Amendment Bill 2023

Cabinet also considered the Climate Change (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Bills seeks to foster inter-generational equity in conservation of our natural heritage and splendour by providing a framework for Kenya’s participation in carbon markets.

The Bill will anchor the legal framework to guide both domestic and international carbon markets and investments in a manner that boosts market confidence while complying with Kenya’s treaty obligations arising out of the Paris Agreement.

This legislative proposal is expected to enhance access to climate finance through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in line with Kenya’s updated goals of emission reduction.