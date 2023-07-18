The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

Denis Mwangi

Cabinet approves requirement for all 17 million students in Kenya to plant a tree every week

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023

The Cabinet has approved a programme to integrate tree planting and nurturing within the education system.

Recommended articles

The programme seeks to enhance the country's biodiversity by entrenching a culture of tree planting and nurturing in children and communities.

According to the plan, all 17 million learners across all levels of education will be required to each plant and nurture to maturity at least one tree every week for the 40 school going weeks out of the 52 weeks in a calendar year.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on April 27, 2022
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on April 27, 2022 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House on April 27, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, and the National Environment Management Authority.

The Cabinet noted that the environment is a key national resource that needs to be protected and conserved for the benefit of present and future generations.

Cabinet considered and reinstated the provision of bridging courses to support access to quality University Education.

The re-introduction of bridging courses offers an academic lifeline to learners who had not met the requirement for direct entry to university as well as to those that had not met the cluster requirements for admission to their preferred academic course.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridging programme is modelled along similar programmes in the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa; and it shall be realized through the Bridging Certificate Programme and the Pre-University Programme.

Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Cabinet also considered the Climate Change (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Bills seeks to foster inter-generational equity in conservation of our natural heritage and splendour by providing a framework for Kenya’s participation in carbon markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bill will anchor the legal framework to guide both domestic and international carbon markets and investments in a manner that boosts market confidence while complying with Kenya’s treaty obligations arising out of the Paris Agreement.

This legislative proposal is expected to enhance access to climate finance through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in line with Kenya’s updated goals of emission reduction.

It is also expected to spur social innovation, economic development, and strengthen the sustainable governance of our natural resources.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi & Mombasa

Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi & Mombasa

Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

Cabinet: All students in Kenya required to plant a tree every week

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano

CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

13 ambassadors & high commissioners issue statement on protests in Kenya

13 ambassadors & high commissioners issue statement on protests in Kenya

Tanzanian police disrupt Pastor Ezekiel's crusade in Arusha

Tanzanian police disrupt Pastor Ezekiel's crusade in Arusha

High school principal sentenced to 35 years in prison

High school principal sentenced to 35 years in prison

UDA MP booed while defending Ruto & Gachagua in Ruiru [VIDEO]

UDA MP booed while defending Ruto & Gachagua in Ruiru [VIDEO]

Chebukati pens hearty message to wife for being sworn in as CRA Chairperson

Chebukati pens hearty message to wife for being sworn in as CRA Chairperson

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

Trade CS Moses Kuria

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

Anti riot police in Nairobi CBD

Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans