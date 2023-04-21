Ruto takes down State House bar

The news was announced by city lawyer Donald Kipkorir on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Kipkorir explained in a Twitter thread that during his visit to State House on Thursday, he had asked for a glass of wine but was informed that the bar was no longer functional.

"Yesterday, President William Ruto invited me to State House. I was joined by my friend the Attorney General Hon. JB Muturi.

"We reminisced over our friendship that goes back to 1992. I asked for a glass of wine & he told me he pulled down the bar that was there. I was given delicious short-ribs without wine! It was a humbling experience meeting the President & repairing our friendship," Kipkorir wrote.

This move comes just a few days after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko advised Ruto to take a little liquor before making major decisions.

Sonko quoted 1 Timothy 5:23, which states that a little wine is good for the stomach. However, he also acknowledged that the President is a God-fearing teetotaler.

During Kipkorir's visit, Ruto reportedly discussed his vision to transform the country in line with the Asian Tigers and strengthen bilateral relations with them.

Kipkorir also implored him to emulate Thailand's 5.0 Economic Plan. According to Kipkorir Ruto inquired about his mother, who is suffering from stomach cancer, and asked about his village, Cheptongei.

"President William Ruto also informed me of his vision to transform the country in line with the Asian Tigers & that he was going to strengthen our bilateral relations with them. I implored him to also emulate Thailand 5.0 Economic Plan.

"Then in a one-on-one with him, the President inquired on the health of my mother who has stomach cancer. He also asked about my village Cheptongei, " he wrote.

It is not clear why Ruto chose to close the State House bar, but his decision could be an attempt to distance himself from alcohol use.