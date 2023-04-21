The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto takes down State House bar

Lynet Okumu

President William Ruto has taken down the State House bar, which was previously used to serve alcohol

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has reportedly taken down the State House bar, which was previously used to serve alcohol

The news was announced by city lawyer Donald Kipkorir on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Kipkorir explained in a Twitter thread that during his visit to State House on Thursday, he had asked for a glass of wine but was informed that the bar was no longer functional.

"Yesterday, President William Ruto invited me to State House. I was joined by my friend the Attorney General Hon. JB Muturi.

"We reminisced over our friendship that goes back to 1992. I asked for a glass of wine & he told me he pulled down the bar that was there. I was given delicious short-ribs without wine! It was a humbling experience meeting the President & repairing our friendship," Kipkorir wrote.

(From left) City lawyer Kipkorir, President William Ruto and Artoney General Willy Mutunga
(From left) City lawyer Kipkorir, President William Ruto and Artoney General Willy Mutunga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto appoints Kiraitu Murungi to 2nd Gov't job within months

This move comes just a few days after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko advised Ruto to take a little liquor before making major decisions.

Sonko quoted 1 Timothy 5:23, which states that a little wine is good for the stomach. However, he also acknowledged that the President is a God-fearing teetotaler.

During Kipkorir's visit, Ruto reportedly discussed his vision to transform the country in line with the Asian Tigers and strengthen bilateral relations with them.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Kipkorir also implored him to emulate Thailand's 5.0 Economic Plan. According to Kipkorir Ruto inquired about his mother, who is suffering from stomach cancer, and asked about his village, Cheptongei.

"President William Ruto also informed me of his vision to transform the country in line with the Asian Tigers & that he was going to strengthen our bilateral relations with them. I implored him to also emulate Thailand 5.0 Economic Plan.

"Then in a one-on-one with him, the President inquired on the health of my mother who has stomach cancer. He also asked about my village Cheptongei, " he wrote.

President William Ruto closes down State House bar
President William Ruto closes down State House bar Pulse Live Kenya

It is not clear why Ruto chose to close the State House bar, but his decision could be an attempt to distance himself from alcohol use.

Alcohol consumption has been a controversial topic among politicians in Kenya, with some advocating for the ban of alcohol in public offices.

