The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Video of Ruto, Gachagua struggling to participate in Iftar prayers tickles Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans react to video of President Ruto and DP Gachagua taking part in Iftar prayers

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined Iftar prayers at KICC, Nairobi on April 11, 2023
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined Iftar prayers at KICC, Nairobi on April 11, 2023

President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have found themselves the source of comical relief for Kenyans after a video emerged of them struggling to participate in the Maghrib prayers during an Iftar dinner with Muslims at KICC in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 11.

Recommended articles

The video shows the two leaders attempting to perform the prayers alongside other Muslim faithful, which involves a series of bowing movements.

However, Ruto and Gachagua appeared to be struggling to keep up with the prayers, often left either standing or bowing in confusion, unable to anticipate the next gestures.

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua (bowing) during Iftar prayers at KICC on April 11, 2023
President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua (bowing) during Iftar prayers at KICC on April 11, 2023 President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua (bowing) during Iftar prayers at KICC on April 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The clip has since gone viral, with many Kenyans taking to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Some Kenyans questioned the appropriateness of Ruto and Gachagua participating in the prayers since they are not Muslims.

Others argue that the leaders were merely demonstrating religious tolerance and respect for the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.

Some critics also accused Ruto and Gachagua of using the opportunity to seek political mileage, saying that their participation in the prayers was a publicity stunt.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has provided some much-needed light relief in what has been a tense political environment in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined Iftar prayers at KICC, Nairobi on April 11, 2023
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined Iftar prayers at KICC, Nairobi on April 11, 2023 President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined Iftar prayers at KICC, Nairobi on April 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In his speech, Ruto expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to break the fast with the Muslim community, acknowledging Ramadan as a sacred tradition for the Muslim faithful.

"As we begin the last 10 days and blessed nights of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, I extend my warm greetings and wishes to the Muslim community," he said.

He urged all Kenyans to promote peace, love, and compassion for all during this holy time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fredrick Nyamunga "This one should be made a movie ..... Actually Gachagua found it rough."

Edwin A. K Edwin "What is gachagua doing"

John Mwangi "it was wrong to invite gachagua here... He's floating kabisaaaa"

Deno Lii Wach "GACHAGUA GOD will fight for you though. Still undisputed Mt Kenya kingpin".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndung'u Wa Kamau "This will go down in history as one of the most embarrassing governments we've ever had. Sasa what is this?"

Cecile Elsie "this is hilarious."

Mike Peter "This is so funnythis ngasakua anafaa kua Churchill show."

Anderson Mwendwa "This guys are punishing our DP."

Mwiti Kinyua "Duale is laughing at the struggling Riggy G."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shabaan MDh "I see gachagua struggling... I can say it's like a slight punishment for him."

Andrew Mwirigi "Hahaha, Ruto is even smiling coz he can't explain what he's even doing."

Monicah Nduku "Notice at 1:40 Duale laughing"

Esther Mutuku "Surely this is pure comedy weuh I've never laughed this much"

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Video of Ruto, Gachagua struggling to participate in Iftar prayers tickles Kenyans

Video of Ruto, Gachagua struggling to participate in Iftar prayers tickles Kenyans

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Chimamanda Adichie doesn't trust Supreme Court on Obi vs Tinubu

Chimamanda Adichie doesn't trust Supreme Court on Obi vs Tinubu

Undercover DCI operation unearths contraband worth Sh32M

Undercover DCI operation unearths contraband worth Sh32M

Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o

We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

List of 7 MPs selected to represent Ruto gov't in bipartisan talks with Azimio

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Kenyatta University student, June Jerop

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death

A crowd at the scene of the tragic accident along the Migori-Isebania road on Saturday, April 08.

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

Presidedent William Ruto disembarking from the official presidential jet

Explainer: Angle of attack sensor on Ruto's jet gets Kenyans talking