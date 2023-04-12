Video of Ruto, Gachagua struggling to participate in Iftar prayers tickles Kenyans

The video shows the two leaders attempting to perform the prayers alongside other Muslim faithful, which involves a series of bowing movements.

However, Ruto and Gachagua appeared to be struggling to keep up with the prayers, often left either standing or bowing in confusion, unable to anticipate the next gestures.

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua (bowing) during Iftar prayers at KICC on April 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip has since gone viral, with many Kenyans taking to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Some Kenyans questioned the appropriateness of Ruto and Gachagua participating in the prayers since they are not Muslims.

Others argue that the leaders were merely demonstrating religious tolerance and respect for the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.

Some critics also accused Ruto and Gachagua of using the opportunity to seek political mileage, saying that their participation in the prayers was a publicity stunt.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has provided some much-needed light relief in what has been a tense political environment in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined Iftar prayers at KICC, Nairobi on April 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In his speech, Ruto expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to break the fast with the Muslim community, acknowledging Ramadan as a sacred tradition for the Muslim faithful.

"As we begin the last 10 days and blessed nights of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, I extend my warm greetings and wishes to the Muslim community," he said.

He urged all Kenyans to promote peace, love, and compassion for all during this holy time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions

Fredrick Nyamunga "This one should be made a movie ..... Actually Gachagua found it rough."

Edwin A. K Edwin "What is gachagua doing"

John Mwangi "it was wrong to invite gachagua here... He's floating kabisaaaa"

Deno Lii Wach "GACHAGUA GOD will fight for you though. Still undisputed Mt Kenya kingpin".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndung'u Wa Kamau "This will go down in history as one of the most embarrassing governments we've ever had. Sasa what is this?"

Cecile Elsie "this is hilarious."

Mike Peter "This is so funnythis ngasakua anafaa kua Churchill show."

Anderson Mwendwa "This guys are punishing our DP."

Mwiti Kinyua "Duale is laughing at the struggling Riggy G."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shabaan MDh "I see gachagua struggling... I can say it's like a slight punishment for him."

Andrew Mwirigi "Hahaha, Ruto is even smiling coz he can't explain what he's even doing."

Monicah Nduku "Notice at 1:40 Duale laughing"