The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto appoints new deputy inspector general of police

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto appoints former GSU commandant as the new deputy IG of police

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023
President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

President William Ruto has some significant changes to Kenya's law enforcement agencies in a move to strengthen the country's security apparatus.

Recommended articles

On April, 12, President Ruto appointed former GSU Commandant Douglas Kanja as the new Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.

Kanja was unveiled as the replacement of former DIG Edward Mbugua who retired in March.

Douglas Kanja appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service
Douglas Kanja appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Douglas Kanja appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing Kiganjo Police Training Institute commandant Bruno Shioso is set to take over as the Director General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

The reshuffle also sees Munga Nyale replacing Shioso as Commandant of the Kiganjo Police Training Institute.

Additionally, Eliud Lagat has been appointed as the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU).

Previously, Lagat was serving as the director of the investigations bureau at DCI headquarters.

Acting Deputy IG Abdalla Komesha
Acting Deputy IG Abdalla Komesha Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In the changes, acting DIG Abdallah Komesha was appointed the new director of the DCI investigations bureau, replacing Langat.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UDA announces Sh2M cash reward for musicians [Details]

UDA announces Sh2M cash reward for musicians [Details]

Ruto appoints new deputy inspector general of police

Ruto appoints new deputy inspector general of police

Video of Ruto, Gachagua struggling to participate in Iftar prayers tickles Kenyans

Video of Ruto, Gachagua struggling to participate in Iftar prayers tickles Kenyans

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Chimamanda Adichie doesn't trust Supreme Court on Obi vs Tinubu

Chimamanda Adichie doesn't trust Supreme Court on Obi vs Tinubu

Undercover DCI operation unearths contraband worth Sh32M

Undercover DCI operation unearths contraband worth Sh32M

Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

Suspect in KU student's murder claims they had never met but she owed him Sh1M

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

CS Aisha Jumwa hints at getting married, condemns GBV

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

Action taken on senior officers after Willis Mugambi killing

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DJ Fatxo with Gathoni Waruguru

Jeff Mwathi: DJ Fatxo’s girlfriend breaks silence with Bible verse after DCI’s update

Kenyatta University student, June Jerop

Detectives trace 2 men who spoke with KU student before her death

A crowd at the scene of the tragic accident along the Migori-Isebania road on Saturday, April 08.

10 killed, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday morning accident

Presidedent William Ruto disembarking from the official presidential jet

Explainer: Angle of attack sensor on Ruto's jet gets Kenyans talking