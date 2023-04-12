President William Ruto has some significant changes to Kenya's law enforcement agencies in a move to strengthen the country's security apparatus.
Ruto appoints new deputy inspector general of police
President Ruto appoints former GSU commandant as the new deputy IG of police
On April, 12, President Ruto appointed former GSU Commandant Douglas Kanja as the new Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.
Kanja was unveiled as the replacement of former DIG Edward Mbugua who retired in March.
Outgoing Kiganjo Police Training Institute commandant Bruno Shioso is set to take over as the Director General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service.
The reshuffle also sees Munga Nyale replacing Shioso as Commandant of the Kiganjo Police Training Institute.
Additionally, Eliud Lagat has been appointed as the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU).
Previously, Lagat was serving as the director of the investigations bureau at DCI headquarters.
In the changes, acting DIG Abdallah Komesha was appointed the new director of the DCI investigations bureau, replacing Langat.
