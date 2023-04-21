The sports category has moved to a new website.


Ruto appoints Kiraitu Murungi to 2nd Gov't job within months

Fabian Simiyu

Kiraitu's appointment has come months after former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission

Former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya by President William Ruto.

According to the gazette notice confirming his appointment, Kiraitu will lead the Oil Corporation for a period of three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto.

"President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Kiraitu Murungi to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 20th April, 2023," read the gazette notice.

Current Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has congratulated Mr Murungi on his appointment as Chairperson of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, and thanked Ruto for considering a former Meru Governor for the lucrative position.

She concluded by stating that the people of Meru County are pleased that the President remembered them by appointing Kiraitu to the position.

Should we say Kiraitu is a lucky man since he has landed two jobs after he lost his gubernatorial seat during the 2022 General elections?

Kiraitu, who lost the first election in 30 years, was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission and sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

KLRC is a government commission established to keep under review all the laws of Kenya to ensure their systematic development and reform.

Law scholar Musili Wambua and lawyer Duncan Okello are also among those sworn in on Monday, August 15, 2022. Kiraitu will serve for six years.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

