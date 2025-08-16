Ruto’s update on bringing Grammy Awards to Kenya & how the country will benefit

President William Ruto has revealed that talks are underway to set up state-of-the-art studios in the country and host African edition of the Grammy Awards in Nairobi.

Speaking at the 97th Kenya Music Festival State Concert in Sagana, Nyeri, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, Ruto revealed that he is set to meet the Recording Academy team in US next month for further engagements on the same , exuding confidence that Kenya will cement its place as a hub for global creative excellence.

Next month in the United States, I will meet with the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards, to fast-track plans for establishing world-class studios here in Kenya and to set in motion the journey towards eventually hosting an African edition of the Grammy Awards in Nairobi.

He assured critics that the efforts are not in vain, noting that tangible outcomes in the fullness of time will be the answer to those doubting.

As usual, there are those who doubt, the cynics who question everything we do. But as we have always done, we will answer them with tangible outcomes that benefit Kenyans.

at the 97th Kenya Music Festival State Concert in Sagana, Nyeri, on Saturday, August 16, 2025

How Kenya stands to gain

Kenya has some of the best hotels in the region with a vibrant hospitality sector which stands to gain significantly.

If successful in this bold move, Kenya’s profile as the entertainment hub of Africa will be elevated significantly.

The country is already staking its claim as the entertainment capital of the region with notable global icons having performed in the country at concerts that were sold out.

Local businesses also stand to reap the benefits of the trickle-down effect of hosting the Grammy Awards in the country.

The logistical operations of hosting successful stars gracing the awards takes several hands to execute and thousands will benefit from the jobs that will arise if Kenya is successful in its bid.

Kenya's Sh500million investment

Kenya made an initial investment of Sh500million last year, making its intention to host the proposed Pan-African Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards and host the awards.

The President confirmed that the money had been paid in December last year.

“Actually, the money for the Grammys has already been paid. We are not about to pay. We already paid Sh500 million. And I'm sure the gentleman from Grammys can confirm that that is the direction we are going.

About the Grammys

Established in 1959 by the Recording Academy, Grammy Awards, officially known as the Grammys has evolved to be a prestigious award.

The first-ever Grammy ceremony recognised legends like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Count Basie for their outstanding contributions to the world of music.

Several categories have been added to honour artistes across different genres and acknowledges their outstanding works with the Recording Academy continuously innovating to ensure that the Grammys remain relevant in a rapidly evolving music scene.

Expansion into Africa & The Middle East

The Recording Academy, known for the Grammy Awards, announced plans to expand into Africa and the Middle East to support music creators by providing educational resources, advocating for intellectual property rights, and celebrating the musical heritage of Africa and the Middle East.

The expansion features partnerships with government ministries and cultural organizations in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, along with memorandums of understanding with Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Grammy Awards trophies

Kenya’s winning streak

Through strategic investments and partnerships, Kenya has been on a winning streak.

From hosting high-level conferences to global and continental events and competitions, Kenyan has been reaping the rewards of these efforts.

The country is currently hosting the CAF African Nations Championship 2024 alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The country is also set to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027 alongside her two neighbours.

A number of international organisations have also established their regional offices in Nairobi, cementing Kenya’s place.