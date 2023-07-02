Mudavadi leads Kenya Kwanza in attacking Judiciary over Finance Act 2023

Mudavadi slammed the Judiciary, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, accusing the arm of government for not taking into account public interest principle in its decisions after the High Court to suspend the implementation of the new Finance Act 2023.

“It is true that the Judiciary must be independent, and it is also true that its independence is guaranteed within the Constitution. But it is also important that the Judiciary becomes alive to what we call public interest. Public interest should always be taken into account when courts are pronouncing themselves on certain key matters.

“The issue in court is a procedural issue, not even substance in terms of the law but mere procedural issue. Whoever made this decision, I hope you will reflect because how can a procedural issue supersede public interest? It is not possible and it is not good for this country that public interest is taken for granted,” Mudavadi said.

He alleged that the with the economy of the nation in its current shape, there is no option of turning back.

Mudavadi alleged that previous government where Ruto was the second in command had been postponing the problems until now when the president has the cure.

“President William Ruto has set the pace as far as where we want to take this country. Our first agenda is to turn around the economy and we cannot afford to take our eye off the ball. Kenyans are suffering, we cannot postpone the problem anymore. Our predecessors were postponing the problem every time and we want to cure it once and for all.

“I hope the Judiciary in its own wisdom will also make corrective action because Kenya is moving and it is racing against time. The economy recovery process is a race against time, the President has set the pace we cannot afford to lose any more time.” Stated Mudavadi who at one time served as the Finance Minister.

He made the remarks in the company of President Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders during the thanksgiving ceremony for National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo in Kapteren in Keiyo North.

Omtata wanted to be consulted as who on this matter - Aaron Cheruiyot

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot who was also present at the event noted that the position taken by Busia Senator Okiya Omtata who challenged the Act in court claiming that there was no consensus between the National Assembly and the Senate is his own stand and does not represent that of the Senate.

“As the Senate Majority Leader, I have spoken with the Speaker of the Senate, Amason Kingi. The Speaker has confirmed to me the steps that were undertaken under the law between him and the National Assembly Speaker as far as the Finance Act issue is concerned. There was 100% consensus.

