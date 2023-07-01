The sports category has moved to a new website.

Prepare for the reality of 2027 & Ruto - Mudavadi rallies Western Kenya MPs

Charles Ouma

Let us begin preparing ourselves for the reality of 2027 and the reality in our minds should be that we need to add more into our basket for the votes we deliver for Ruto...Wetang'ula is our point person in Parliament and I am your point man at the Executive - Musalia Mudavadi

Musalia Mudavadi
Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged lawmakers from Western region to start preparing for the reality of 2027 and strategically prepare to deliver more votes for President William Ruto.

Mudavadi noted that the focus of the lawmakers should be adding more votes to Ruto’s basket and expanding his footprint in the region.

He added that doing so will give them bargaining power in 2027 with more goodies streaming their way.

“Let us begin preparing ourselves for the reality of 2027 and the reality in our minds should be that we need to add more into our basket for the votes we deliver for Ruto.

“The footprint for Ruto in Western Kenya should become big and this will give us more bargaining power if we fully support him in 2027. That win will position our region for more goodies and prepare our political future ahead of 2023,” he added.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and other guests during a thanksgiving ceremony for Tongaren MP John Chikati on June 30, 2023
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and other guests during a thanksgiving ceremony for Tongaren MP John Chikati on June 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Key to achieving this, Mudavadi opined, is the lawmakers taking advantage of their numerical strength in parliament to lobby for more resources for the region with Moses Wetangula and himself leading from the front.

“We have an opportunity to uplift the livelihoods of our people. Wetang'ula is our point person in Parliament and I am your point man at the Executive. Legislators should unite and also play their role too.

“Appropriation for budgetary allocation and lobbying for resources does not happen in funerals. It only happens in Parliament when legislators unite and focus by putting the eyes on the ball,” he added.

He cautioned voters not to gauge performance of MPs by how many funerals they attend but by how they champion for the voters’ development needs.

“Locals should not be blaming legislators for not attending funerals, but for failing to champion for their needs in parliament,” Mudavadi added.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

