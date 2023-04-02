Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Reports indicate that the service was halted with the Azimio entourage comprising of Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna called into the bishop’s office.

The bishop reportedly discussed with the politicians what message they wanted to share with the congregants and made it clear that he would not allow any politics on the pulpit, especially relating to the demonstrations planned for Monday.

The politicians were directed to keep their message light and veer off from messages related to protests.

The development comes up at a time when Azimio politicians are gearing up for what Raila Odinga termed as the mother of all demonstrations planned for Monday, April 03.

Among the latest posts made by Raila Odinga is one in which he fires up his supporters for Monday’s demonstrations.

"We are all ready and set for Mega Monday." Raila shared.

“Let me tell you, on Monday, we shall have the mother of all demonstrations in Nairobi. We are undeterred and I urge Kenyans to turn out in larger numbers and from all corners to champion for their rights peacefully," he stated on March 31, 2023.

The protests have been marred by violence with police moving in and clashing with protestors.