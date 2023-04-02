The sports category has moved to a new website.

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Charles Ouma

The bishop halted the service and called the Azimio leaders to his office

File image of Raila Odinga, Marta Karua, Eugene Wamalwa at a past Sunday service
A section of Azimio leaders, led by Martha Karua were today caught up in a standoff at AIPCA church based in Ruiru, in which the bishop halted the service owing to their presence.

Reports indicate that the service was halted with the Azimio entourage comprising of Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna called into the bishop’s office.

The bishop reportedly discussed with the politicians what message they wanted to share with the congregants and made it clear that he would not allow any politics on the pulpit, especially relating to the demonstrations planned for Monday.

The politicians were directed to keep their message light and veer off from messages related to protests.

The development comes up at a time when Azimio politicians are gearing up for what Raila Odinga termed as the mother of all demonstrations planned for Monday, April 03.

File image of Azimio la Umoja leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua at a public rally
Among the latest posts made by Raila Odinga is one in which he fires up his supporters for Monday’s demonstrations.

READ: Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

"We are all ready and set for Mega Monday." Raila shared.

“Let me tell you, on Monday, we shall have the mother of all demonstrations in Nairobi. We are undeterred and I urge Kenyans to turn out in larger numbers and from all corners to champion for their rights peacefully," he stated on March 31, 2023.

The protests have been marred by violence with police moving in and clashing with protestors.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has however warned that it will not be business as usual on Monday with the government moving in to maintain security.

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

