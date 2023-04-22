The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto’s team finally accepts Raila’s demand to open 2022 election servers

Charles Ouma

National Assembly leader of the majority, Kimani Ichung'wah has confirmed that the Kenya Kwanza side is ready to engage Azimio side on opening the 2022 election servers as demanded by Azimio side led by Raila Odinga

File image of President William Ruto sharing light moments with Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro at State House, Nairobi.
File image of President William Ruto sharing light moments with Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team has confirmed that they are now ready to engage Azimio side on its demands to open the 2022 General Election servers.

National Assembly leader of the majority, Kimani Ichung'wah, on Friday, April 21 stated that they are sure that Kenya Kwanza floored Azimio in a contest that was free and fair.

Ichung'wah who was speaking in Nyeri county noted that all that former Prime Minister and his Azimio team have to do is to table their demands before the bipartisan committee.

He faulted the Azimio brigade for resorting to using political rallies and protests to argue their case noting that debating the issue of the server in rallies would not help.

"We want to listen to them, even the servers they want us to open. We have asked them to bring the issue to the table, and not to shout about them in the rallies."We will discuss, and if there is a way we will see because we have nothing to hide," stated the Kikuyu lawmaker.

Ichung’wah who was in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that the Kenya Kwanza side is ready to discuss any matter except discussions on a handshake government.

Raila Odinga in the company of Martha Karua of Narc-Kenya, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Mwangi wa Iria among others in Kamkunji
Raila Odinga in the company of Martha Karua of Narc-Kenya, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Mwangi wa Iria among others in Kamkunji Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto takes down State House bar

"Bring all your issues to the table except one issue we are not ready to discuss - a handshake and the sharing of government. That is an issue that Kenyans settled on August 9," the MP stated.

Azimio la Umoja brigade, led by Raila Odinga took to the streets in a series of protests against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Among the issues that Azimio want addressed are the cost of living, constituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and opening of the servers used in the 2022 elections.

