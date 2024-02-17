The sports category has moved to a new website.

Time for East Africa - Mudavadi speaks as machinery for Raila's AU bid takes shape

Charles Ouma

If successful in his bid, Raila will serve from 2025 to 2028, a year after Kenya's general election

Musalia Mudavadi
Musalia Mudavadi

President William Ruto’s administration has assembled a committee to campaign for Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union (AU) commission chairperson role.

Media reports indicate that the committee, made of high-ranking officials who wield influence and able to rally the continent behind Odinga will also be expanded to include officials from the opposition.

Reports further indicate that prior to Odinga making the announcement public, president William Ruto lobbied various African countries to support Odinga, paving the way for the announcement earlier this week.

It is now time for Eastern Africa - Mudavadi declares

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi gave the clearest indication that the state is solidly behind Raila in his bid.

Mudavadi who was speaking in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Friday maintained that it is now time for Eastern Africa to produce the next AU head as other regions of the continent have had their stint at the helm since 2002.

“The Central, Southern and Western Africa regions have had their share since 2002, so it is now time for the Eastern and Northern Africa regions. Under the rotational rules, Eastern Africa has the first opportunity when the term of the current chair expires end of this year,” Mudavadi stated.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo
ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga threw his hat into the ring for the position after consulting widely with former Nigerian President and African stateman Olusegun Obasanjo endorsing his bid.

"I have been consulting widely. I think I am ready to serve the continent of Africa.

"I am ready to serve Africa mainly because as a Pan-Africanist I believe strongly that Africa is playing in a league that it should not be playing. Africa deserves better," Odinga explained.

It doesn't mean that I will not participate in Kenyan politics forever Raila clarifies

The announcement came as the current chairperson, Moussa Faki, prepares to conclude his term.

READ: Raila declares interest in AU Commission Chairperson seat

If successful in his bid, Odinga will hold the position from 2025 to 2028.

Kenya is expected to head to elections in 2027 and having been in the scene for decades, Odinga is among the political players expected to shape the contest.

Raila clarified that going for the position does not mark his exit in Kenyan politics.

"It means that I am going to work for Africa for the period that I'll be in that office. It doesn't mean that I will not participate in Kenyan politics forever, it is only during that period," The ODM leader explained in an interview shortly after announcing his candidature.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo
ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo Pulse Live Kenya
Azimio la Umoja principals have endorsed his candidature and vowed to support it to the fullest.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

