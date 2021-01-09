The Sabatia Sub-County hospital is set to be renamed after late Mama Hannah Mudavadi.

Speaking during the burial of Mama Hannah, Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo announced that the hospital will be named after her, for the people of Vihiga and Kenyans to remember the great woman that she was.

"We have decided that we are going to remember this great lady for long. So, we've decided we are going to rename Sabatia Sub-County hospital to become Mama Hannah Mudavadi Sub-County Hospital so that we can remember this great lady forever," said Governor Ottichilo.

Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi

This comes days after the mother to ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Mama Hannah Mudavadi died in December 28, 2020.

“On behalf of the entire Mudavadi family, I wish to announce that our family Matriarch, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, has gone to be with the Lord. She rested at 5.00am today at the Nairobi Hospital. She was 92 years old.

As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum's soul RIP.” announced Musalia Mudavadi.