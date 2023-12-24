The sports category has moved to a new website.

My blessings came from Pastor Ng'ang'a's church - Sabina Chege [Video]

Charles Ouma

I was a member of this church and that's where my blessings came from...You are in the right place - Sabina Chege at Pastor James Ng'ang'a's Neno Evangelism Centre

A collage image of Pastor James Ng'ang'a and Sabina Chege
A collage image of Pastor James Ng'ang'a and Sabina Chege

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has attributed her success in life to the blessings she received from Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Centre.

The MP revealed that she used to be a member of Neno Evangelism Centre and it is from here that her journey to success started.

"I was a member of this church and that's where my blessings came from," the MP stated amid applause from the congregation when she attended a wedding at the church.

She apologized for not having been back to the church and promised to come back and worship with the congregation that embraced her when she had nothing.

"I would not forget to come here where they remember me...I will come back to say thank you.

"I have not yet come back to say thank you because my blessings came from this church, I'll come back," she added with the controversial preacher jokingly chiming in that the MP should come back armed with Sh3million, part of which will be for her apology.

READ: Sabina Chege reunites with 'Tausi' cast, over 20 years after the show ended

"You just bring us two million, one to apologise and one to accompany the one million," the preacher stated.

The lawmaker urged the congregants to stay put at the church, noting that just like she did, they would receive their breakthrough.

"You are in the right place...on this altar you find favour...on this altar Mungu anafungua milango," she added with the congregation applauding her.

The former Murang' a Woman Representative who has emerged as one of the powerful female politicians in Central Kenya defied several odds to reach where she is.

At one point in her life, the MP was featured in popular Benga musician, the late John De' Mathew's video 'Njata Yakwa' (You are my Star) song.

Acting is also a hat that the MP wore, gracing the screens in the popular TV drama series, Tausi where she played Rehema's role.

Two months ago, the legislator joined her fellow 'Tausi' cast members for a heartwarming reunion to celebrate and honor the memory of their late producer, Kibwana Onguso.

The reunion brought together legendary actors from the popular Kenyan TV drama series. Among the 11 actors present were Fosca, Peris Wambui, Dama, Eboso, Muhonja, Ramtu, Tall Man, Kisu, Sabina, Mponda, and Sango.

READ: 8 Kenyan celebs you didn't know had co-wives

Her voice also graced the airwaves between 2002 and 2005 as a presenter on Kameme FM, a popular Kikuyu radio station before exiting the media briefly to join Communication Firm Space Africa as the Regional manager.

She would return to the media two years later in 2007, joining national broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) as the Programs Controller.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

